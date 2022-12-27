為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Philippine artist creates paintings using his own blood （菲律賓藝術家用自己的鮮血作畫）

    52歲的菲律賓藝術家艾利托‧瑟卡用自己的鮮血來創作油畫。（路透檔案照）

    52歲的菲律賓藝術家艾利托‧瑟卡用自己的鮮血來創作油畫。（路透檔案照）

    2022/12/27 05:30

    ◎盧永山

    The 52-year-old Philippine artist Elito Circa uses blood taken from his own veins to create canvas paintings, which has drawn both praise and criticism because of his unusual choice of medium.

    52歲的菲律賓藝術家艾利托‧瑟卡用自己血管的鮮血來創作油畫，卻因不尋常的媒材選擇，同時引來讚譽和批評。

    Born in a low-income household with little access to school supplies and art materials, Circa explored different mediums, but it was when he scraped himself as a young boy that his fascination with using blood began.

    瑟卡出生於一個很難取得學習用品和藝術材料的低收入家庭，他曾探索各種不同媒材，直到少年時期刮傷自己，他開始對使用鮮血著迷。

    Now, Circa goes to the town’s health clinic once every three months to have his blood extracted, usually in increments of 500 ml, which he stores in a cooler in his studio.

    現在，瑟卡每3個月就會去鎮上的健康診所抽血，通常每次抽500毫升，並將血液袋存放在工作室的冷藏箱裡。

    Circa has set his sights on a more ambitious project - to create in 2023 the largest "blood painting" ever on a 100-metre canvas, setting a world record.

    瑟卡已著眼於1個更野心勃勃的計畫，就是2023年在100公尺的畫布上創作史上最大的「血畫」，締造世界紀錄。

    新聞辭典

    canvas : 名詞，油畫，油畫布、帆布。例句，Claude Monet’s canvas "Le Parlement, soleil couchant" was sold for 75,960,000 USD.（莫內的油畫「國會大廈，落日」以7596萬美元賣出。）

    set sights on：片語，立志，著眼於。例句，She set her sights on becoming the first woman president of the United States.（她立志成為美國首位女總統。）

