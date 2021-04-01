《中英對照讀新聞》 Monkeys in Finland zoo prefer traffic noises over nature sounds 芬蘭動物園猴子喜歡交通噪音勝過自然聲響

白面狐尾猴（歐新社檔案照）

2021/04/01 05:30

◎孫宇青

White-faced saki monkeys at Korkeasaari Zoo of Finland have shown a "significant" preference for traffic sounds over jungle noises, researchers have found.

研究員發現，芬蘭赫爾辛基動物園的白面狐尾猴，相較於叢林聲響，對交通聲音表現出「顯著的」偏好。

請繼續往下閱讀...

A tunnel fitted with sensors was installed in a monkey enclosure. This allowed the monkeys to choose whether they listened to a playlist of traffic noises, nature and falling rain - or a choice of either zen music and dance music.

猴園內設有一個配置感應器的地道，猴子可從播放清單中選擇要聽交通噪音、自然聲響和雨聲，或禪修音樂、舞蹈音樂等。

Dr. Ilyena Hirskyj-Douglas said："We thought they would enjoy more calming sounds, such as zen music, but actually they triggered the traffic sounds more."

耶娜．希爾斯基—道格拉斯博士說：「我們以為牠們會喜歡和緩的聲音，像是禪修音樂，但其實牠們更常觸動交通聲響。」

The monkeys also groomed themselves or each other and sometimes slept with the sounds playing - something they did not do for any of the other noises.

在聲音播放時，猴子也會清理自己或同伴的身體；有時睡覺時也會聽，這是牠們在其他任何聲響下都不會做的事。

Kirsi Pynnonen, the zoo’s research coordinator, said the sounds of the road mimic some of the ways in which the animals naturally communicate.（Sky News）

動物園研究協調員基爾希．皮諾農說，道路的聲音與這種動物天生溝通的某些方式很相似。（天空新聞）

新聞辭典

trigger：動詞，觸發。例句：The cigarette butt triggered the explosion.（菸頭觸發這場爆炸。）

groom：動詞，刷洗（動物）。例句：I spent the whole morning grooming the pets.（我花了整個早上幫寵物洗澡。）

coordinator：名詞，協調人。例句：A coordinator was appointed by us to oversee the project.（我們指定一名協調人監督工程。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法