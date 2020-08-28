中英對照讀新聞》Osaka Expo logo chosen for its originality, humorous style 大阪世博標誌以其原創性與幽默風格而雀屏中選

2025年日本大阪關西世界博覽會官方標誌出爐。（取自大阪關西世博官網）

◎張沛元

A little weird, a little scary and a little playful, this googly-eyed, doughnut-shaped design stood out among nearly 6,000 submissions vying to represent the Osaka Kansai Expo.

有點奇怪、有點嚇人又有點有趣，這個有著玩偶眼睛的甜甜圈形狀的設計，在近6000件爭取代表大阪關西世界博覽會的提交作品中，脫穎而出。

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, which operates the Osaka Kansai Expo, announced Aug. 25 that it selected the vivid red design as the Expo’s official logo for its humor and originality.

負責籌辦大阪關西世博的2025年日本世界博覽會協會8月25日宣布，他們因幽默與原創性而挑選這個鮮紅色的設計，做為世博的官方標誌。

Tamotsu Shimada, 55, who runs a local design office, created the logo with his team.

該標誌是由55歲、在當地經營一家設計工作室的嶋田保及其團隊所設計。

He said the red circles and ellipses represent cells, the basic building blocks of life, and that he expressed the ’’brilliance of life’’ in the design by having different cell shapes connect to each other in a ring.

嶋田說，紅色圈圈與橢圓形代表生命的基本建構——細胞，他透過不同形狀的細胞彼此相連成為一個環的設計，來表達「生命的光輝」。

新聞辭典

weird：形容詞，怪異的；不尋常的。

stand out：片語，顯著、突出、拒絕同意或順從。例句：This is the hair style that will help you stand out in a crowd.（這個髮型可以讓你在人群中鶴立雞群。）

vie：動詞，競爭；爭奪。例句：An open letter signed by a group Democratic women leaders points out that black women and other women of color vying for the VP position stand to face more unwarranted scrutiny and stereotyping.（一群民主黨女性領袖署名的一封公開信指出，爭取副總統候選人的黑人與其他有色人種女性，得要正面迎戰更多毫無根據的審視與刻板印象。）

