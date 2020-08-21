中英對照讀新聞》These brands spend nearly $100 billion on ads. They want Facebook and Google to raise their game （這些品牌花1000億美元打廣告 他們要臉書與谷歌努力改進）

許多國際大品牌不希望他們在臉書等社群媒體上的廣告，與暴力、恐怖份子影片或仇恨言論扯上關係。（美聯社）

2020-08-21 05:30:00

◎張沛元

Some of the world’s biggest advertisers have joined forces with Facebook, YouTube and Twitter in an attempt to prevent harmful online content messing with their campaigns.

部分全球最大廣告主已與臉書、YouTube及推特合作，試圖避免有害的線上內容與他們打的廣告扯上關係。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Companies such as Procter & Gamble, Kellogg, Adidas, Unilever, and PepsiCola, are worried that their ads can pop up next to content they don’t want associated with their brands, such as violent or terrorist videos and hate speech.

寶僑、家樂氏、愛迪達、聯合利華與百事可樂等大企業，都擔心他們的（線上）廣告，會出現在他們不希望與其品牌扯上關係的內容旁邊，例如暴力或恐怖份子影片，以及仇恨言論。

The Global Alliance for Responsible Media, which represents 60 companies, ad agencies, industry associations and digital platforms, announced at the World Economic Forum on Thursday a series of measures it says will help keep harmful content offline and away from advertisements.

代表60家企業、廣告公司、產業協會與數位平台的「全球負責任媒體聯盟」，週四在世界經濟論壇上宣布一系列有助於讓有害內容不上線以及遠離廣告的措施。

新聞辭典

raise one’s game：慣用語，努力改進。例句：News organizations need to raise their game and not simply allow themselves to be platforms for lies, propaganda and distortions.（新聞機構必須努力改進，而非淪為散播謊言、宣傳與扭曲內容的平台。）

join forces：慣用語，聯合以達到共同目的。

mess with someone/something：慣用語，打擾，招惹；與…扯上關係。例句：You shouldn’t mess with drugs.（你不應該染毒。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法