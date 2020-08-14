中英對照讀新聞》As Trump Calls for Schools to Fully Reopen, His Son’s School Says It Will Not 川普要求學校全面重開，他兒子的學校說不會照辦

美國總統川普（右）堅持全美學校應於9月份重新開放，但他的幼子巴隆（左）就讀的私校卻說，不會全面開放。圖為川普一家三口去年11月登上空軍一號，前往佛羅里達州過感恩節；圖中為巴隆之母、第一夫人梅蘭妮亞。（法新社檔案照）

2020-08-14 05:30:00

◎張沛元

The school attended by President Trump’s son will not fully reopen in September out of concern over the coronavirus pandemic despite the president’s insistence that students across the country be brought back to classrooms in the fall.

儘管（美國）總統（川普）堅持，全美各地的學生應該在今年秋天重返教室上課，但他兒子就讀的學校基於對新冠病毒大流行的顧慮，9月不會全面重新開放。

請繼續往下閱讀...

St. Andrew’s Episcopal School, a private school in Washington’s Maryland suburbs, said in a letter to parents that it was still deciding whether to adopt a hybrid model for the fall that would allow limited in-person education or to resume holding all classes completely online as was done in the spring.

位於華府近郊馬里蘭州的私立學校聖安德魯主教學校，在一封寫給學生家長的信中表示，校方還在考慮，今秋課程是要採取允許少量課堂教學的混合模式，還是繼續維持今春時的全面線上授課。

If the school does opt for the hybrid model, students in Grades 7 through 12 would rotate between on-campus and distance learning, with half of the students learning remotely each week.

倘若該校真的選擇混合模式，7到12年級的學生將在到校上課與遠距學習之間輪替，每週會有一半的學生上網課。

新聞辭典

call for something：慣用語，號召，呼籲；要求。例句：Many board members have called for her apology and resignation.（董事會多名成員要求她道歉下台。）

hybrid：名詞，（動物或植物的）雜交種，混合種；油電車。

opt for / opt to do (something)：慣用語，選擇。例句：The reason people opt for subway over everything else is its predictability and reliability.（民眾選搭地下鐵而非其他交通工具，在於地鐵的可預期性與可靠性。）

