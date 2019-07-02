《中英對照讀新聞》Korean A-list couple Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki announce their divorce 韓國A咖夫婦宋慧喬和宋仲基宣布離婚

2019-07-02

◎陳正健

Korean superstar actors Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki have stunned millions of fans by announcing their divorce.

韓國超級巨星演員宋慧喬和宋仲基宣布他們離婚，震驚數以百萬計粉絲。

"Rather than blaming and criticising each other, I wish to end the marriage in an amicable manner," Song Joong-ki said, according to AFP. Song Hye-kyo asked fans to avoid "speculative media reports and comments" on the break-up.

法新社報導，宋仲基表示：「與其指責及批評彼此，我希望以和睦方式結束這段婚姻。」宋慧喬則要求粉絲避免對這起離異「推斷性的媒體報導及評論」。

The pair played lovers in the wildly popular romance television series "Descendants of the Sun" in 2016. The drama catapulted both actors to fame when it aired across Asia, gaining billions of views on Chinese streaming platforms.

這對夫妻曾在2016年廣受歡迎的浪漫電視連續劇《太陽的後裔》中扮演情侶。該劇在全亞洲播映時，在中國直播平台有數十億人次觀賞，使得這兩位演員一炮而紅。

They earned the joint nickname the "Song Song Couple" and were widely seen as Asia’s answer to American A-list pairings like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. But, like that of Pitt and Jolie, the marriage of the pair was to last just two years. （AFP）

他們贏得「宋宋夫婦」的共同綽號，被廣泛視為足以媲美美國Ａ咖配對的亞洲夫妻，像是布萊德彼特及安潔莉娜裘莉。但如同布裘戀，這對佳偶的婚姻只維持兩年。（法新社）

新聞辭典

amicable：形容詞，和睦的，友好的。例句：Few people have amicable divorces.（很少人有和睦的離婚。）

catapult to fame：動詞片語，一炮而紅，迅速竄紅。例句：Paris Hilton was catapulted into fame after a sex tape with her former boyfriend.（芭黎絲希爾頓在她與前男友的性愛影片曝光後一炮而紅。）

answer：名詞，足以媲美的人（事物）。例句：Cachaca is Brazil’s answer to tequila.（巴西卡沙夏酒足以媲美龍舌蘭酒。）

