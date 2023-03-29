知名統計網站公布2023最幸福國家！這國蟬聯6年 台灣亞洲第4

2023/03/29 22:18

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕知名統計網站RankingRoyals今天（29日）公布「世界最幸福國家」排名，台灣第27名，在亞洲排名第4。

RankingRoyals以「預期壽命」（Healthy life expectancy）、「人均GDP」（GDP per capita）、「社會支持」（Social support）、「個人決策自由度」（Freedom to make your own decisions in life）、「商業和政府腐敗程度」（Absence of business and government corruption）及「慈善機構捐獻」（Giving to charity），這6個層面對全球137個國家進行評估，本週三公布2023年最幸福國家排名。

這份排名中，前3名都是北歐國家，分別為芬蘭、丹麥和冰島，其中芬蘭已是連續6年榮登最幸福國家榜首。亞洲方面，僅以色列、阿拉伯聯合大公國、新加坡、台灣和沙烏地阿拉伯成功擠進前40名，以色列以第4名成為亞洲最幸福國家；新加坡25名；阿拉伯聯合大公國26名；台灣位居27名，排名亞洲第4；沙烏地阿拉伯則是30名。亞洲其他國家如日本排名47；南韓57名；泰國60名；中國64名。

RankingRoyals也指出，2023年10個最不幸福國家依序為阿富汗（137名）、黎巴嫩、獅子山共和國、辛巴威、剛果、波札那、馬拉威、葛摩、坦尚尼亞和尚比亞，以上除了阿富汗外，其餘9國均為非洲國家。

