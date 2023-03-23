台製無人機再立功！ 摧毀俄軍飛彈車與兩棲履帶運輸車

2023/03/23 17:06

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄羅斯出兵侵略烏克蘭，烏克蘭使用無人機重挫俄軍，推特流出一段烏克蘭武裝部隊使用台製Revolver 860無人機，摧毀了俄軍箭-10（Strela-10）飛彈車和一輛PTS兩棲履帶運輸車的影片。

推特帳號「@TreasChest」PO出一段影片，影片中一開始無人機朝著底下的2個俄軍目標接連投擲炸彈，目標當場爆炸起火、隔日無人機返回現場，被摧毀了俄軍箭-10（Strela-10）飛彈車和一輛PTS兩棲履帶運輸車被棄置原地。

「@TreasChest」在推文中表示「烏克蘭特戰部隊摧毀了佔領者的箭-10與PTS兩棲履帶運輸車各1輛，在南部區域，特戰部隊其中1支部隊的操作員發現了佔領者的裝備偽裝位置，透過無人機與我們士兵的巧妙操作，敵方裝備被摧毀。」

Units of the SSO of Ukraine destroyed the "Strila-10" air defense system and 1 unit of the PTS （floating medium transporter） of the occupiers.



In the southern direction, during the reconnaissance of the area, operators of one of the units of the Special Operations Forces… pic.twitter.com/MtFxp6mXeT