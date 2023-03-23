為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

國際
    首頁　>　國際

    台製無人機再立功！ 摧毀俄軍飛彈車與兩棲履帶運輸車

    烏克蘭武裝部隊使用台製Revolver 860無人機，摧毀了俄軍箭-10（Strela-10）飛彈車和一輛PTS兩棲履帶運輸車。（圖擷自推特）

    烏克蘭武裝部隊使用台製Revolver 860無人機，摧毀了俄軍箭-10（Strela-10）飛彈車和一輛PTS兩棲履帶運輸車。（圖擷自推特）

    2023/03/23 17:06

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄羅斯出兵侵略烏克蘭，烏克蘭使用無人機重挫俄軍，推特流出一段烏克蘭武裝部隊使用台製Revolver 860無人機，摧毀了俄軍箭-10（Strela-10）飛彈車和一輛PTS兩棲履帶運輸車的影片。

    推特帳號「@TreasChest」PO出一段影片，影片中一開始無人機朝著底下的2個俄軍目標接連投擲炸彈，目標當場爆炸起火、隔日無人機返回現場，被摧毀了俄軍箭-10（Strela-10）飛彈車和一輛PTS兩棲履帶運輸車被棄置原地。

    「@TreasChest」在推文中表示「烏克蘭特戰部隊摧毀了佔領者的箭-10與PTS兩棲履帶運輸車各1輛，在南部區域，特戰部隊其中1支部隊的操作員發現了佔領者的裝備偽裝位置，透過無人機與我們士兵的巧妙操作，敵方裝備被摧毀。」

