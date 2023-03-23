台製無人機再立功！ 摧毀俄軍飛彈車與兩棲履帶運輸車
2023/03/23 17:06
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄羅斯出兵侵略烏克蘭，烏克蘭使用無人機重挫俄軍，推特流出一段烏克蘭武裝部隊使用台製Revolver 860無人機，摧毀了俄軍箭-10（Strela-10）飛彈車和一輛PTS兩棲履帶運輸車的影片。
推特帳號「@TreasChest」PO出一段影片，影片中一開始無人機朝著底下的2個俄軍目標接連投擲炸彈，目標當場爆炸起火、隔日無人機返回現場，被摧毀了俄軍箭-10（Strela-10）飛彈車和一輛PTS兩棲履帶運輸車被棄置原地。
「@TreasChest」在推文中表示「烏克蘭特戰部隊摧毀了佔領者的箭-10與PTS兩棲履帶運輸車各1輛，在南部區域，特戰部隊其中1支部隊的操作員發現了佔領者的裝備偽裝位置，透過無人機與我們士兵的巧妙操作，敵方裝備被摧毀。」
Units of the SSO of Ukraine destroyed the "Strila-10" air defense system and 1 unit of the PTS （floating medium transporter） of the occupiers.— Malinda ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? （@TreasChest） March 22, 2023
In the southern direction, during the reconnaissance of the area, operators of one of the units of the Special Operations Forces… pic.twitter.com/MtFxp6mXeT