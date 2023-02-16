英國首席捕鼠大臣上任12周年 PO帥照狂吸逾5萬人點讚

2023/02/16 00:33

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕受到英國民眾愛戴的「首席捕鼠大臣」虎斑貓賴瑞（Larry），週三（15日）正好是牠上任12周年，這天賴瑞特別透過社群平台發文驕傲表示，自己的任期比英國歷史上多位知名首相都還長！

英國首席捕鼠大臣賴瑞15日在推特PO出帥照寫道：「12年前的今天，我被任命為內閣辦公室首席捕鼠官，搬進唐寧街10號首相官邸。我已歷任4任首相，而且在這裡當家作主的時間比柴契爾夫人（Margaret Thatcher）、布萊爾（Anthony Blair）、邱吉爾（Winston Churchill）和迪斯雷利（Benjamin Disraeli）都還長！」

網友紛紛留言說，「賴瑞大臣，你已經是國寶了，是英國的驕傲」、「不知不覺就12年了，我們會繼續支持你的」、「唯一支持零負評的賴瑞大臣」、「好想摸摸大臣」。

12 years ago today I was appointed Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office and moved into Downing Street. I’ve already outlasted four Prime Ministers and have been in charge here longer than Thatcher, Blair, Churchill and Disraeli. pic.twitter.com/Qax54F5eqr