    首頁　>　國際

    英國首席捕鼠大臣上任12周年 PO帥照狂吸逾5萬人點讚

    英國首席捕鼠大臣賴瑞已「在任」12年。（圖取自@Number10cat推特）

    英國首席捕鼠大臣賴瑞已「在任」12年。（圖取自@Number10cat推特）

    2023/02/16 00:33

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕受到英國民眾愛戴的「首席捕鼠大臣」虎斑貓賴瑞（Larry），週三（15日）正好是牠上任12周年，這天賴瑞特別透過社群平台發文驕傲表示，自己的任期比英國歷史上多位知名首相都還長！

    英國首席捕鼠大臣賴瑞15日在推特PO出帥照寫道：「12年前的今天，我被任命為內閣辦公室首席捕鼠官，搬進唐寧街10號首相官邸。我已歷任4任首相，而且在這裡當家作主的時間比柴契爾夫人（Margaret Thatcher）、布萊爾（Anthony Blair）、邱吉爾（Winston Churchill）和迪斯雷利（Benjamin Disraeli）都還長！」

    網友紛紛留言說，「賴瑞大臣，你已經是國寶了，是英國的驕傲」、「不知不覺就12年了，我們會繼續支持你的」、「唯一支持零負評的賴瑞大臣」、「好想摸摸大臣」。

