    國際

    俄軍又空襲！ 札波羅熱夜間15連爆 學校、醫院被炸毀

    札波羅熱夜間遭到俄羅斯飛彈空襲。（圖擷取自推特）

    2022/10/11 15:00

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄羅斯出兵侵略烏克蘭，烏克蘭各城市10日開始遭到俄軍大規模飛彈空襲，札波羅熱（Zaporizhzhia）地區也發生爆炸事件，部分區域發生火災與停電。

    綜合外媒報導，烏克蘭外交部副部長澤帕爾（Emine Dzheppar）在推特PO文表示，俄羅斯恐怖份子在夜間對札波羅熱地區發射至少15枚火箭彈，教育機構、醫療機構與民宅都成為他們的攻擊目標。

    推特帳號「@LiubovBon」在推特PO出照片，可以看到照片中的汽車經銷據點遭到飛彈攻擊，建築物內冒出熊熊的火光與濃煙，其他民宅與建築物都因為爆炸而嚴重受損，該帳號在推文中表示「2枚火箭彈擊中了一家汽車經銷商，造成1人死亡，其他火箭彈擊中了一所學校與一家診所。」

    札波羅熱州長史塔魯克（Oleksandr Starukh）也證實了這起攻擊事件，他表示札波羅熱的基礎建設遭到俄軍空襲，學校、醫療機構、汽車經銷據點與民宅等基礎設施被12枚S-300飛彈擊中。

    許多民宅與基礎設施都成為攻擊目標。（圖擷取自推特）

