為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    畫面曝光！ 烏軍砲擊俄軍據點 疑似命中彈藥庫點亮夜空

    夜空被爆炸的火光瞬間點亮。（圖擷取自RALee85 推特）

    夜空被爆炸的火光瞬間點亮。（圖擷取自RALee85 推特）

    2022/04/14 13:08

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄羅斯出兵侵略烏克蘭，烏克蘭軍隊奮勇抵抗，以沉著的戰術與精準的情報讓俄軍屢屢重創，有消息傳出烏軍在13日晚間砲擊被俄軍佔領的赫爾松機場，疑似有座彈藥庫被擊中，現場火光衝天。

    美國智庫外交政策研究所（FPRI）專精俄羅斯戰情的資深研究員羅伯．李（Rob Lee）在推特PO出推文，可以看到寂靜的夜晚突然發出巨響，接著漆黑的夜空瞬間被點亮。

    推特帳號@theragex也貼出了遠處拍攝的爆炸影片，並表示這是烏克蘭武裝部隊正在砲擊俄軍佔領的赫爾松機場據點，可能是俄軍的彈藥庫被砲擊擊中。

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    相關新聞
    拜登稱俄犯「種族滅絕」！國務院：見俄軍暴行而評論
    2022/04/14 11:54

    拜登稱俄犯「種族滅絕」！國務院：見俄軍暴行而評論
    買石油還不夠 印度目光再望向俄羅斯煤炭
    2022/04/14 11:52

    買石油還不夠 印度目光再望向俄羅斯煤炭

    假貨流竄殃及癌末姊 余祥銓直播對決
    馬克宏說烏俄是兄弟 烏外交部：真正的兄弟不會姦淫擄掠
    2022/04/14 11:51

    馬克宏說烏俄是兄弟 烏外交部：真正的兄弟不會姦淫擄掠
    網友繪「莫斯科號」被烏克蘭拖拉機拉走 慶祝烏軍又一勝利
    2022/04/14 10:59

    網友繪「莫斯科號」被烏克蘭拖拉機拉走 慶祝烏軍又一勝利

    全台最重磅重劃區 稀有頂級地段搶先收藏
    國際今日熱門

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播