畫面曝光！ 烏軍砲擊俄軍據點 疑似命中彈藥庫點亮夜空

2022/04/14 13:08

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄羅斯出兵侵略烏克蘭，烏克蘭軍隊奮勇抵抗，以沉著的戰術與精準的情報讓俄軍屢屢重創，有消息傳出烏軍在13日晚間砲擊被俄軍佔領的赫爾松機場，疑似有座彈藥庫被擊中，現場火光衝天。

美國智庫外交政策研究所（FPRI）專精俄羅斯戰情的資深研究員羅伯．李（Rob Lee）在推特PO出推文，可以看到寂靜的夜晚突然發出巨響，接著漆黑的夜空瞬間被點亮。

推特帳號@theragex也貼出了遠處拍攝的爆炸影片，並表示這是烏克蘭武裝部隊正在砲擊俄軍佔領的赫爾松機場據點，可能是俄軍的彈藥庫被砲擊擊中。

Explosions in Chernobaevka, 15 minutes ago.



It is reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are shelling the positions of Russian troops. There is an assumption that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could have hit the ammunition depot of the Russian Armed Forces

（1） pic.twitter.com/xkGB68yD0J