    首頁　>　國際

    美籍記者遭俄軍射殺 《紐時》：非受本報派遣出差

    針對基輔附近伊爾平（Irpin）傳有《紐時》美籍記者雷諾（Brent Renaud）遭俄軍射殺，《紐時》副總編萊維（Cliff Levy）今（13）日晚間出面澄清，雷諾並非受該報派遣出差，但仍對其死訊表達深切哀悼。（圖取自推特）

    2022/03/13 22:15

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄羅斯侵略烏克蘭進入第18天，今（13）日傳《紐時》記者雷諾（Brent renaud）在基輔附近伊爾平（Irpin）遭俄軍射殺，但《紐時》副總編萊維（Cliff Levy）晚間出面表示，雷諾並非受該報派遣出差，但仍對其死訊深表哀悼。

    據聲明內容，烏克蘭首都基輔附近伊爾平（Irpin）今（13）日傳美籍記者雷諾（Brent Renaud）遭俄軍射殺，死亡時身上帶有《紐約時報》記者證。

    但《紐時》副總編萊維晚間發出聲明，除代表報社對雷諾的死訊表達深切哀悼外，也澄清雷諾並非受報社派遣出差。

    萊維聲明全文內容：

    我們對雷諾的死亡表達深切哀痛，他是一名很有天賦的攝影師和導演，多年來也為《紐時》做出了諸多貢獻。

    We are deeply saddened to hear of Brent Renaud's death. Brent was a talented photographer and filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Times over the years.

    但他雖然曾經為《紐時》貢獻良多（最近一次是2015年），他這次遠赴烏克蘭，並非受本報任何部門派遣。稍早有報導稱他為《紐時》工作，是因為他死亡時身上帶有本報多年前所配發的記者證。

    Though he had contributed to The Times in the past （most recently in 2015）, he was not on assignment for any desk at The Times in Ukraine. Early reports that he worked for Times circulated because he was wearing a Times press badge that had been issued for an assignment many years ago.

    據悉，51歲的雷諾是美國資深記者、導演，曾獲提名「美國導演工會獎最佳紀錄片導演」、「新聞及紀錄片艾美獎傑出紀錄片」、「體育節目艾美獎傑出體育新聞獎」、「新聞及紀錄片艾美獎傑出剪輯獎」等多項榮耀，但他前往烏克蘭前線的原因目前仍不詳。

    相關原文請見：

    美籍記者雷諾死亡時身上的《紐時》記者證。（圖取自推特）

    51歲的雷諾是美國資深記者、導演，曾獲提名「美國導演工會獎最佳紀錄片導演」、「新聞及紀錄片艾美獎傑出紀錄片」、「體育節目艾美獎傑出體育新聞獎」、「新聞及紀錄片艾美獎傑出剪輯獎」等多項榮耀。（圖取自推特）

