持續飆升中 聯合國：烏克蘭難民達36.8萬

2022/02/27 21:36

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭進入第4天，今（27）日聯合國難民署（UNHCR）指出，烏克蘭逃往國外的難民已達36.8萬人，且該數據不斷上升中。

據《路透》報導，俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭引起國際公憤，歐洲局勢陷入緊張，聯合國難民署（UNHCR）今（27）日透過社群網站宣布，因戰火逃往鄰國避難的烏克蘭難民數量，已突破36.8萬人。

請繼續往下閱讀...

難民署高級專員格蘭迪（Filippo Grandi）指出，這些被迫逃離家園的烏克蘭難民數量急遽攀升中，多數逃到鄰國波蘭、匈牙利、羅馬尼亞、摩爾多瓦等其他國家。

格蘭迪呼籲，上述國家都張開雙臂歡迎烏克蘭的難民，但現在（世界各國）務實地分擔他們肩上責任的時候到了。

The number of refugees from Ukraine who have crossed to Poland, Hungary, Romania, Moldova and other countries is escalating and is now 368,000.



The governments and people of those countries are welcoming refugees. It is now urgent to share this responsibility in concrete ways.