    國際

    持續飆升中 聯合國：烏克蘭難民達36.8萬

    2022/02/27 21:36

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭進入第4天，今（27）日聯合國難民署（UNHCR）指出，烏克蘭逃往國外的難民已達36.8萬人，且該數據不斷上升中。

    《路透》報導，俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭引起國際公憤，歐洲局勢陷入緊張，聯合國難民署（UNHCR）今（27）日透過社群網站宣布，因戰火逃往鄰國避難的烏克蘭難民數量，已突破36.8萬人。

    難民署高級專員格蘭迪（Filippo Grandi）指出，這些被迫逃離家園的烏克蘭難民數量急遽攀升中，多數逃到鄰國波蘭、匈牙利、羅馬尼亞、摩爾多瓦等其他國家。

    格蘭迪呼籲，上述國家都張開雙臂歡迎烏克蘭的難民，但現在（世界各國）務實地分擔他們肩上責任的時候到了。

    相關原文請見：

