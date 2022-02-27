持續飆升中 聯合國：烏克蘭難民達36.8萬
2022/02/27 21:36
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭進入第4天，今（27）日聯合國難民署（UNHCR）指出，烏克蘭逃往國外的難民已達36.8萬人，且該數據不斷上升中。
據《路透》報導，俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭引起國際公憤，歐洲局勢陷入緊張，聯合國難民署（UNHCR）今（27）日透過社群網站宣布，因戰火逃往鄰國避難的烏克蘭難民數量，已突破36.8萬人。
難民署高級專員格蘭迪（Filippo Grandi）指出，這些被迫逃離家園的烏克蘭難民數量急遽攀升中，多數逃到鄰國波蘭、匈牙利、羅馬尼亞、摩爾多瓦等其他國家。
格蘭迪呼籲，上述國家都張開雙臂歡迎烏克蘭的難民，但現在（世界各國）務實地分擔他們肩上責任的時候到了。
相關原文請見：
The number of refugees from Ukraine who have crossed to Poland, Hungary, Romania, Moldova and other countries is escalating and is now 368,000.— Filippo Grandi （@FilippoGrandi） February 27, 2022
The governments and people of those countries are welcoming refugees. It is now urgent to share this responsibility in concrete ways.