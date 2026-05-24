《TAIPEI TIMES》 People rally in protest of slashed defense spending

A person taking part in a rally in Taipei yesterday holds up a banner that reads: “Want military procurement, not lying flat.” Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

By Esme Yeh / Staff reporter

More than 8,000 people took part in a rally in Taipei yesterday to express support for more defense spending, after the opposition slashed the Cabinet’s proposed NT$1.25 trillion （US$39.6 billion） special defense budget and capped it at NT$780 billion.

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The demonstrators urged the Cabinet to propose another bill.

Taiwan Economic Democracy Union convener Lai Chung-chiang （賴中強） said the main problem of the passed budget plan is the removal of funding for critical items, not just that the total amount is smaller.

Critical budget items included purchasing or developing uncrewed vehicles, Strong Bow （強弓） missile systems, additional ammunition, artificial intelligence-powered combat systems and Taiwan-US defense cooperation, he said.

Funding for purchases from domestic arms manufacturers were also removed, he added.

The passed budget plan kept only purchases from the US government, but Taiwan’s independent defense should be prioritized, he said.

Lai also said that Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Chairwoman Cheng Li-wun （鄭麗文） might tout her so-called “peace framework” during her visit to the US on June 1.

That is a “one China” trap with a false peace, he said.

Koo Kwang-ming Foundation chairwoman Michelle Wang （王美琇） said Ukraine’s successful resistance against Russian aggression through drones showed that developing asymmetric warfare capabilities is necessary for Taiwan.

However, the opposition parties removed the funding for buying uncrewed vehicles and building indigenous defense vessels — the most important defense budget items, she said.

Human rights advocate Lee Ming-che （李明哲） said China is known for not keeping its word, citing Tibet and Hong Kong as examples.

China failed to follow its “one country, two systems” policies, despite signing the 17-point peace agreement with Tibet and the Sino-British Joint Declaration on Hong Kong, he said.

The Chinese government went back on its promises and refused to give the people religious freedom and local autonomy, Lee said.

“China could not tolerate Tibet and Hong Kong. How could it possibly tolerate Taiwan — which is a larger economy with more advanced democratic politics and its own armed forces?” he asked.

Taiwan Statebuilding Party Chairman Wang Hsing-huan （王興煥） said the rally aimed to remember the Tibetans who were forced to sign the 17-point agreement with China on May 23, 1951.

China will not abandon its aggressive ambitions, as it is driven by expansionist nationalism, he said, calling on the government to boost defense spending and enhance all-out defense.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

People march in Taipei yesterday calling for the government to propose another special defense budget to develop autonomous defense capabilities such as drones and uncrewed vehicles. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

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