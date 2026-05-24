《TAIPEI TIMES》 Parents’ groups welcome child subsidy proposal

GRAPHIC: TT

By Yang Mien-chieh / Staff reporter

Parents’ groups have welcomed a proposed monthly child subsidy plan, but said a tracking system would be needed to prevent the misuse of funds.

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As part of efforts to address the nation’s low birthrate, President William Lai （賴清德） on Wednesday said the government plans to expand eligibility for the NT$5,000 monthly childcare subsidy from households with at least one child younger than five to those with at least one child younger than 18.

Part of the subsidy would be placed into a “future account,” allowing savings to cover university tuition when children enter higher education, Lai said.

Other measures include expanding parental leave eligibility to parents with children up to six years old, up from age three, and introducing housing tax incentives for families with children, the Cabinet said.

A broader family support plan is expected to be discussed at a Cabinet meeting before the official announcement.

Taiwan Parent Educational Alliance standing board member Hsieh Kuo-ching （謝國清） welcomed the proposed subsidy, but called for mechanisms to track how funds are used.

Without supporting measures, the funds might not translate into meaningful improvements in children’s living conditions or care, Hsieh said.

The Act Governing the Allocation of Government Revenues and Expenditures stipulates that increased funding for local governments could be redirected to uses such as free school lunches rather than improving education infrastructure, he said.

Action Alliance on Basic Education president Wang Han-yang （王瀚陽） supported the subsidy, but said safeguards are needed to ensure funds are spent on children, given that minors do not control their own finances.

Broader structural issues — including workplace pressures on parents, stringent leave policies and insufficient support for families with special care needs — also discourage childbearing, Wang said.

Cash subsidies must be paired with improved childcare systems, more family-friendly workplace policies and targeted support for high-need families to have a meaningful effect, he said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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