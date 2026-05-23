《TAIPEI TIMES》 AMD to promote packaging ecosystem

Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su speaks during a forum at the Marriott Hotel in Taipei yesterday. Photo: I-Hwa Cheng, AFP

DEMAND IS REAL: AMD’s CEO brushed off skepticism about the AI boom and said there are a lot of innovations and opportunities for companies in the AI ecosystem

By Lisa Wang / Staff Reporter

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Advanced Micro Devices Inc （AMD） yesterday said it is investing US$10 billion in the Taiwanese microchip ecosystem to ensure the availability of advanced packaging technology capacity over the next three years, given rapidly growing artificial intelligence （AI） infrastructure demand.

In addition to advanced chips, the new investment also aims to foster a new advanced packaging ecosystem in Taiwan using elevated fan-out bridge （EFB） technology, the chip company said.

“So what we are doing with a number of our partners is to really coinvest so that the capacity is available for revenue later in 2026, but also into 2027, 2028 and 2029,” AMD CEO Lisa Su （蘇姿丰） told a news briefing arranged by CommonWealth Magazine in Taipei yesterday.

“As it relates to EFB, I think CoWoS [chip-on-wafer-on-substrate] is a great technology. We’re also always looking for technologies that will help optimize the cost point of the advanced packaging solution,” Su said. “I think it’s still early in EFB development, and we’re investing in EFB capacity as well as ensuring that we have good CoWoS capacity, and we’ll continue to allocate depending on where the demand goes going forward.”

That suggested that EFB could be an alternative to CoWoS technology developed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co （TSMC, 台積電）.

TSMC has been accelerating expansion of CoWoS capacity over the past two years, but has been unable to resolve its supply bottleneck given the seemingly insatiable demand for AI chips.

Nvidia Corp is the largest consumer of CoWoS capacity.

EFB architecture significantly increases interconnect bandwidth and improves power efficiency while offering cost and area advantages over conventional silicon interposers. It operates on a similar architectural concept to Intel Corp’s embedded multi-die interconnect bridge technology.

TSMC’s CoWoS capability has been “extremely good,” Su said, adding that the company has been very “happy” with the progress so far.

As its partners have built up CoWoS capacity, it would not be a “big concern,” but AMD has to plan ahead to ensure there is sufficient CoWoS capacity, she said.

AMD’s local EFB ecosystem partners include chip testing and packaging service providers such as ASE Technology Holding Co （日月光投控）, its subsidiary Siliconware Precision Industries Co （矽品精密） and Powertech Technology Inc （力成科技）, which is developing fan-out panel-level packaging technology.

Local major substrate suppliers Unimicron Technology Corp （欣興電子）, Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corp （南亞電路板） and Kansas Interconnect Technology Corp （景碩） are also part of the ecosystem.

Responding to skepticism about the AI boom, Su said she believes the demand is real.

“If you think about a baseball game, maybe we’re in, you know, the third inning of still nine innings,” Su said. “That means there is still a lot of innovations to happen and a lot of opportunity for companies in the AI ecosystem.”

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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