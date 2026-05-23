《TAIPEI TIMES》 Ex-president Ma denies his sister to manage his affairs

Former president Ma Ying-jeou, left, and his wife, Chou Mei-ching, are pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

Former president Ma Ying-jeou （馬英九） yesterday expressed “shock and regret” over a statement issued by his wife without his consent, and rejected her assertion that his eldest sister, Ma Yi-nan （馬以南）, would manage his medical care or act as his spokesperson amid an ongoing embezzlement probe into his foundation.

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Ma Ying-jeou in a statement said he was shocked by a statement by his wife, Chou Mei-ching （周美青）, regarding his affairs.

Ma Yi-nan “must not” be in charge of his healthcare and other personal affairs, nor can she be allowed to represent the Ma family, the former president said.

He said he was also “adamantly opposed” to turning over daily affairs at the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation to the current members of the board.

The foundation should, as soon as possible, pass a motion to approve Liao Chi-pin （廖繼斌）, Tai Hsia-ling （戴遐齡）, Chiu Shu-ti （邱淑媞） and Lai Hsing-yuan （賴幸媛） as members of the board to increase its diversity and credibility, and assist board member Kao Hua-chu （高華柱） in running the foundation, he added.

Ma Ying-jeou said he was briefed by Kao and former National Security Council secretary-general King Pu-tsung （金溥聰） — who heads the investigation — on the “truth” behind the embezzlement allegations involving former foundation CEO Hsiao Hsu-tsen （蕭旭岑） and former deputy CEO Wang Kuang-tzu （王光慈）.

The former president said he had trusted Hsiao and Wang, whom he had worked with for decades, and that he was devastated to learn about the alleged embezzlement and breach of trust.

The allegations have caused him deep distress, and he was determined to investigate and uncover the truth and let justice take its course, he said.

Ma Ying-jeou rejected claims that he has dementia, which stemmed from Hsiao’s statement, in response to the allegations, that Ma had “forgotten many things.”

He said that although he is 76 years old, he continues to read the papers and exercise, as he has done for several decades.

Chou on Thursday said that Ma Yi-nan would be the former president’s primary spokesperson and administrator, and if necessary, the primary representative of the Ma family.

The statement was signed by Chou on Tuesday last week.

The foundation said that it respected the Ma family’s decision, but the subsequent handling of the issue was contingent on Ma Ying-jeou’s personal opinion.

In March, the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation’s board of directors authorized a probe into alleged financial misconduct by Hsiao and Wang amid accusations of financial malfeasance, which were allegedly a pretext for internal power struggles.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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