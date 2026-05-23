《TAIPEI TIMES》 No word on US arms delays: Taiwan

Presidential Office spokeswoman Karen Kuo speaks to reporters in Taipei on April 13. Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times

PAUSE IN WASHINGTON: A DPP official called on the public not to use reports about the delay to spread ‘US skepticism,’ adding Taiwan needs to boost its defense industry

/ Staff writer, with CNA

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Taiwan has not received any information about possible adjustments to a potential US$14 billion arms sale package that US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering, Presidential Office spokeswoman Karen Kuo （郭雅慧） said yesterday.

In a report published on Thursday, The Hill said that Acting US Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao told a US Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee hearing that Washington was withholding the package to ensure it had sufficient munitions for its war with Iran.

“Right now we’re doing a pause in order to make sure we have the munitions we need for Epic Fury — which we have plenty,” Cao was quoted as saying. “We’re just making sure we have everything, but then the foreign military sales will continue when the administration deems necessary.”

Asked by US Senator Mitch McConnell whether he expected the sale to be approved, Cao said that the decision would be up to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, The Hill reported.

Kuo said that the office had noted reports of the pause, but had not received any information regarding possible adjustments to the sale.

Cao’s remarks appeared to contradict Trump’s comments last week that he was still deliberating whether to approve the package, which he described as a “very good negotiating chip” in ongoing US trade talks with China.

Trump also said the sale would “depend on China.”

Taiwan has been anticipating the arms package since foreign media first reported on it in February.

The package reportedly includes PAC-3 MSE interceptors and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, among other systems.

Since his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping （習近平） in Beijing last week, Trump has twice said he would speak with President William Lai （賴清德） about the arms sale, without mentioning Lai by name.

Asked about a potential call between Trump and Lai, Kuo said the public would be informed if there were any developments.

Kuo did not make any further comment on the potential US$14 billion sale, but said the “biggest problem” facing US arms sales to Taiwan was the ongoing legislative review of funding for five items in a separate package approved by Washington in December last year.

She expressed hope that the legislature would approve the funding soon and that the review process would not be “unnecessarily” affected.

Democratic Progressive Party caucus chief executive Chuang Jui-hsiung （莊瑞雄） urged the public not to use the reports to spread “US skepticism,” adding that the situation highlights Taiwan’s need to boost its own domestic defense industry and localized weapons production.

Meanwhile, lawmakers from the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） and the Taiwan People’s Party yesterday jointly proposed that Premier Cho Jung-tai （卓榮泰） deliver a special report to the legislature regarding the potential impact of the recent meeting between Trump and Xi, sending the proposal directly to cross-party negotiations.

The lawmakers expressed concern over Washington’s “ambiguous” attitude toward the arms sale, warning that Taiwan could become a bargaining chip between the two superpowers.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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