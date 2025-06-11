為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Taiwanese artist sculpts world’s smallest goldfish

    A tiny goldfish swimming in a stream from a faucet, sculpted from gold by Chen Forng-shean, is pictured under a microscope in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Chen Forng-shean

    2025/06/11 03:00

    By Wong Yu-huang and Sam Garcia / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    Taiwanese miniature artist Chen Forng-shean （陳逢顯） sculpted the world’s smallest goldfish made of gold, measuring 3mm.

    The sculpture, titled Suspended Realm （懸浮之境）, depicts a miniature goldfish swimming inside a stream of water flowing from a floating golden faucet.

    That sculpture captures a unique artistic vision, as the goldfish yearns for freedom amid a rushing current, Chen said.

    The piece took 30 days to finish and is the world’s smallest goldfish sculpted from gold, Chen said.

    Compared with his previous creations, which include the world’s smallest teapot and ant sculpture, making a miniature out of gold is more challenging, he said.

    Gold is soft and highly reflective, so crafting the goldfish’s tiny body, fins, head, large eyes and open mouth required working with customized tools under a microscope, repeatedly refining the details, Chen said.

    One small mistake could have ruined the entire piece, he said.

    Chen had to precisely calculate the center of gravity and support points for the floating faucet and water stream to achieve the visual effect of the goldfish being held by the water, he said.

    The sculpture not only showcases exquisite craftsmanship and artistic prowess, but carries deep symbolic meaning for Chen, who said it blends artistic expression with philosophical thought.

    The faucet represents human control, while the goldfish swimming against the current symbolizes a longing for freedom, he added.

    An art critic said that it captures the flow of life within a tiny space, representing a perfect collision of science and aesthetics.

    The sculpture is on display at the Chen Forng-shean Miniature Art Museum along with many of his other creations.

    Chen said he plans to tackle “dynamic miniature sculptures,” using the medium to show dynamic aesthetics within avant-garde artistic structures.

