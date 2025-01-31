《TAIPEI TIMES》 Keep active to stay healthy during holiday, doctors say

People play mahjong in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times Staff reporters, with staff writer

2025/01/31 03:00

TAKE BREAKS: A woman developed cystitis by refusing to get up to use the bathroom while playing mahjong for fear of disturbing her winning streak, a doctor said

By Hsu Li-chuan,Lo Pi and Esme Yeh / Staff reporters, with staff writer

People should stand up and move around often while traveling or playing mahjong during the Lunar New Year holiday, as prolonged sitting can lead to cystitis or hemorrhoids, doctors said.

Yuan’s General Hospital urologist Lee Tsung-hsi （李宗熹） said that he treated a 63-year-old woman surnamed Chao （趙） who had been sitting motionless and holding off going to the bathroom, increasing her risk of bladder infection.

Chao would drink beverages and not urinate for several hours while playing mahjong with friends and family, especially when she was on a winning streak, afraid that using the bathroom would ruin her luck, he said.

She had frequent and painful urination and lower abdominal pain the next day and was diagnosed with acute cystitis, Lee said.

She frequently went to the bathroom, but could only urinate a little bit despite pushing hard, and reported feeling a painful burning sensation, he said.

Tests showed that her urine had a dark color and strong smell, and contained blood, confirming that she had acute cystitis, he said.

While not drinking enough water and holding off on bathroom breaks can cause acute cystitis, women are at higher risk of contracting cystitis than men, he said.

A woman’s urethra is shorter than a man’s and its opening is close to the vaginal and anal orifice, meaning bacteria can easily enter the urethra and cause a urinary tract infection due to poor hygiene, Lee said.

Women going through menopause are also prone to cystitis, as they have weaker immune symptoms and their decreased hormone secretion can lead to atrophy in the urethra or vagina, he said, adding that antibiotics are the primary treatment for cystitis.

To avoid developing a bladder infection, people should not try to hold off taking bathroom breaks and drink more water to reduce the risk of urinary tract infection, he said.

Women should wipe from front to back after urinating to prevent bacteria from entering the urethra, he said.

While showering is preferable to bathing, water is recommended for cleaning the genital area, as body washes or feminine washes can change vaginal pH levels and cause bacteria to multiply, Lee said.

Eating cranberries or probiotics, or taking a D-mannose supplement can help prevent relapses of cystitis, he said, adding that a high-fiber diet can also relieve constipation.

Skin-tight clothes should be avoided to prevent bacteria from growing due to moisture buildup, he said.

People engaging in sedentary activities, such as playing mahjong or poker, traveling long distances, playing video games or binge-watching television, should stand up and move around at regular intervals, he said.

It is good for the body to take a break and go to the bathroom, drink water or stretch a little bit, Lee said.

Dianthus MFM Clinic colon and rectal surgeon Lin Ya-huei （林雅慧） also cautioned against being sedentary during the Lunar New Year holiday, saying that a lack of exercise and imbalanced diet can aggravate symptoms of hemorrhoids.

People driving long distances over the holiday should find places to stop and walk around at least every three to four hours to boost blood circulation, as prolonged sitting can put pressure around the anus and cause hemorrhoids, she said.

The same principle applies to those following the holiday tradition of playing mahjong with friends and family, Lin said, adding that people with hemorrhoids should keep their prescribed ointment with them for convenient use.

While most people eat hearty Lunar New Year’s dishes during the holiday, disproportionately high amounts of fish and meat can cause constipation and exacerbate hemorrhoids, she said.

People should drink at least 2,000ml of water every day to promote digestion and stimulate the contraction of intestinal muscles, she added.

People with grade 2 or grade 3 hemorrhoids should promptly seek medical treatment and consider laser hemorrhoidoplasty, which results in smaller surgical wounds and faster recovery than traditional operations, she said.

