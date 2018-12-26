《中英對照讀新聞》World’s first no-kill eggs go on sale in Berlin－全球首批非殺戮雞蛋在柏林上市

2018-12-26

◎魏國金

The world’s first ever no-kill eggs are now on sale in Berlin after German scientists found an easy way to determine a chick’s gender before it hatches, in a breakthrough that could put an end to the annual live shredding of billions of male chicks worldwide.

在德國科學家發現在小雞孵出前即鑑定其性別的簡易方法後，全球首批非殺戮雞蛋現在於柏林上市，這項突破性發展可望讓全球每年數十億隻小公雞遭活生生絞碎的命運宣告終結。

The patented "Seleggt" process can determine the sex of a chick just nine days after an egg has been fertilised. Male eggs are processed into animal feed, leaving only female chicks to hatch at the end of a 21-day incubation period.

這項獲得專利的「Seleggt」程序，可在一枚受精卵產下僅9天就鑑定出小雞的性別。公雞蛋被處理加工成動物飼料，在21天孵化期結束時僅留下母雞。

"If you can determine the sex of a hatching egg, you can entirely dispense with the culling of live male chicks," said Seleggt managing director Dr. Ludger Breloh, who spearheaded the four-year programme by German supermarket Rewe Group.

「若你能判定一枚孵化中的雞蛋的性別，你就能完全免除撲殺活生生的小公雞，」Seleggt總經理布雷洛博士說，他主持這項由德國超市「雷弗集團」支持的4年計畫。

An estimated 4-6 billion male chicks are slaughtered globally every year because they serve no economic purpose. Some are suffocated, others are fed alive into grinding or shredding machines to be processed into reptile food.

每一年全球估計有40億至60億隻小公雞因沒有經濟作用而被殘殺。有些被悶死，其他則被活活送進碾碎或絞碎機，做成爬蟲動物飼料。

《新聞辭典》

dispense with：動詞片語，免除、摒棄。例句：Let us dispense with the usual formalities.（讓我們免除慣常的禮節吧。）

spearhead：動詞，帶頭。例句：The exhibition is to spearhead a sales drive.（該展覽會是為帶動銷售活動而舉辦。）

feed into：動詞，流入、把…放進（機器）。例句：The river feeds into a lake.（這條河注入湖泊。）

