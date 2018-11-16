《中英對照讀新聞》UK couple found guilty of trying to force daughter to marry－英國夫妻強迫女兒結婚遭判刑

2018-11-16

◎張沛元

In 2016, Britain’s diplomatic mission in Bangladesh helped an 18-year-old British woman escape a village in the South Asian nation just days before she was expected to be forced to marry her first cousin. Two years later, a court has sentenced her parents to jail on charges of forced marriage, marking only the second conviction of this kind in British history.

駐孟加拉的英國使館2016年時協助1名預定在數天後被迫嫁給表哥的18歲英國女子逃離這個南亞國家的1座村莊。2年後，1個法庭以強迫結婚的罪名判決該女子雙親入獄，為英國史上強迫結婚定罪的第2例。

The woman in question, who has not been named in news reports to protect her identity, was studying for end-of-year exams when her parents took her out of school for what was supposed to be a six-week vacation in Bangladesh, the Guardian reported. But within days of arriving in the country, she was told that she was to marry her first cousin.

衛報報導，為保護其隱私以致在新聞報導中匿名的這名女子，是在為年終考試讀書時被父母從學校帶走，原本看似是回孟加拉度假6週，但就在抵達孟國的數天內，該女子就被告知要嫁給表哥。

When she resisted, her father threatened to "chop her up" and later physically assaulted her, the BBC reported. She tried appealing to her mother, who made clear that the plan was for the young woman to marry her cousin — in part so he could get a visa, as prosecutor Michelle Colborne told a British court in May.

英國廣播公司報導，該女子抗拒，其父卻威脅要「剁了她」，並在稍候對她動手。檢察官蜜雪兒．柯爾本5月告訴英國1個法庭，此女試圖懇求母親，但其母卻明白表示，就是要讓她嫁給表哥，部分原因在於表哥能因此取得簽證。

Despite the intimidation, the woman said, she never acceded to the marriage. "I thought it was disgusting because it was my first cousin and stood my ground," she told the court.

儘管遭雙親威嚇，該女子說，她從沒對這樁婚事點頭。「我覺得很噁心，因為那是我表哥，我堅持我的立場，」她在法庭上如此說。

《新聞辭典》

in question：慣用語，正在談論的（問題等）。例句：That is not the point in question.（那不是討論中的重點。）

accede to something：慣用語，同意，應允；即位，就任。例句：The prime minister said the government will not accede to the terrorist’s demands.（總理表示政府不會答應恐怖份子的要求。）

stand one’s ground：慣用語，（字面）堅守陣地；（引申）堅持立場，拒不讓步。