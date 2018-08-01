《中英對照讀新聞》Cyclist carries injured stray dog on his back, finds pup a forever home 自行車騎士揹載受傷的流浪狗，並為小狗找到永遠的家

2018-08-01

◎魏國金

Mountain biker Jarrett Little was with a group of fellow cyclists riding in the woods near Columbus, Georgia, when he spotted a creature who needed his help. It was a stray dog that appeared to have been hit by a car.

山岳自行車騎士里托與一群車友，在喬治亞州哥倫布鎮附近的林區騎車時，看到一個需要他協助的動物。牠是一隻顯然曾被車撞的流浪狗。

"We stopped to regroup and he came out of the woods to greet us. He was really thin, ribs showing and had a lot of road rash and a broken leg," Little said. He and the other cyclists fed the dog and gave him water, but knew they couldn’t leave the dog in the woods. Little didn’t have a car to transport him, just a bike. So he hoisted the pup onto his back, and rode into town looking for help.

「我們停下來整隊，牠走出樹林歡迎我們。牠真的很瘦，肋骨清楚可見，有許多皮肉傷，還有一條腿斷了，」里托說。他與其他車友餵牠、給牠水喝，但知道他們不能將狗留在林子裡。里托沒有車運送牠，只有自行車。所以他將小狗抬到他的背部，騎到鎮裡尋求協助。

"Right when we returned to my local bike shop to get him some more water and food, we instantly ran into Mrs. Andrea Shaw who was in town from Maine," Little said. "She decided to keep him and get him checked out medically."

「當我們返回當地的自行車店，讓牠吃喝一些水與食物時，立即碰到從緬因來到鎮裡的蕭太太，」里托說。「她決定飼養牠，並讓牠進行醫療檢查。」

"She paid for him to have his leg repaired with surgery and found an organization that could help get him back to Maine to live on her horse farm," Little said. Shaw also picked an appropriate name for the dog: Columbo, in honor of the town where she met him.

「她付錢動手術讓牠的腿復健，並找到一個組織，協助讓牠返回緬因州，在她的馬莊生活，」里托說，蕭太太也為狗狗取了一個恰當的名字：哥倫波，以紀念她遇到牠的城鎮。