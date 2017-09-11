《中英對照讀新聞》Astronaut Peggy Whitson returns to Earth after record breaking space mission 太空人佩吉．懷特森創下太空任務新紀錄，重返地球

2017-09-11

◎劉宜庭

Following a record breaking space mission, astronaut Peggy Whitson along with her two fellow astronauts returned to Earth from the International Space Station on September 2. The three astronauts returned home on a Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft which landed in Kazakhstan, Central Asia. Whitson was in space for an extended 288-day mission where she set a new record of being the first American to spend the most collective amount of time in outer space with an accumulated 665 days under her belt.

太空人佩吉．懷特森和兩名太空人夥伴，9月2日自國際太空站重返地球，創下太空任務新紀錄。這3名太空人搭乘太空船「聯合號MS-04」降落在中亞的哈薩克。懷特森甫執行完長達288天的太空任務，以總和665天寫下新紀錄，成為首名置身太空最久的美國人。

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft was undocked from the ISS’s Poisk module at 5:58 p.m. EDT. It took the crew three hours and 24 minutes to enter the Earth’s atmosphere and another three hours to battle Earth’s atmosphere and reach the ground.

聯合號MS-04太空船在美東時間下午5時58分，自國際太空站的「探索號」實驗艙出發。全體人員歷時3小時又24分鐘返抵地球大氣層，再歷經3小時成功穿越地球大氣層，最後抵達陸地。

In an exclusive interview with the NASA, Whitson shares her feelings about her stay at the ISS. She revealed that what is more important than records is the progress scientists are making in terms of space exploration. She also shared that she is thinking of mentoring young space enthusiasts with the knowledge she gathered in her journey, with the hope that one day they will do the same and more.

懷特森接受美國「國家航太總署」的獨家訪問時，分享她在國際太空站的心路歷程。她透露，比破紀錄更重要的是科學家們在太空探索方面取得的進展。她也表示，想要以在旅程中獲得的知識指導年輕太空愛好者，期許他們未來能在這條路上走得更遠。

新聞辭典

atmosphere：名詞，大氣層、氛圍。例句：While traveling through Earth’s atmosphere, the Soyuz aircraft reached a speed of over 500 miles per hour.（「聯合號」太空船穿越地球大氣層時，時速超過500英里。）

module：名詞，太空艙、模組。例句：The ISS consists of pressurised modules, external trusses, solar arrays, and other components.（國際太空站由加壓實驗艙、外部桁架、太陽能板陣列和其他組件構成。）

exclusive：形容詞，獨有的、專屬的。例句：A patent right is an exclusive right to an invention.（專利權指的是一項發明的專屬權利。）