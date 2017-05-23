《中英對照讀新聞》Women are more controlling and aggressive than men in relationships 女性在關係上比男性更愛控制、更具侵略性
◎陳正健
Men are often thought to be the more aggressive partner, but a new study suggests this is not the case. Women are more likely than men to be aggressive and controlling towards their partner, according to the study.
男性往往被視為是更具侵略性的伴侶，但一項新研究指出，事實並非如此。根據該項研究，女性可能比男性更具侵略性，更愛控制她們的伴侶。
More than 1,000 young men and women were questioned about any "Intimate Partner Violence" （IPV） they had inflicted on a girlfriend or boyfriend. The results are in contrast to earlier studies which suggested women are almost always the victims of such behavior.
超過1000名年輕男女被問及，他們對女友或男友造成的任何「親密伴侶暴力」（IPV）傷害。此前的研究顯示，女性幾乎總是這類行為的受害者，但這次的研究結果正好相反。
The research found that women showed controlling behavior along with serious levels of threats, intimidation and physical violence when in a relationship more often than men.
研究發現，女性在一段關係中展現的控制行為多過男性，伴隨著嚴重程度的威脅、恐嚇與肢體暴力。
A study in the 1990s led by the US sociologist Professor Michael P Johnson coined the term "intimate terrorism" to describe controlling behavior in a relationship. Now increasing numbers of women can be classed as ’intimate terrorists’, meaning that they are verbally and physically violent towards a partner.
美國社會學教授麥克．P．強森在1990年代主持的一項研究，創造了「親密恐怖主義」一詞，形容一段關係中的控制行為。現在愈來愈多女性可被歸類為「親密恐怖份子」，意指她們以言語和肢體暴力對待伴侶。
新聞辭典
intimidation：名詞，恐嚇，脅迫。例句：He will not surrender to intimidation.（他不會向恐嚇屈服。）
coin：動詞，鑄造（貨幣），創造（新詞）。例句：If you coin a word or a phrase, you are the first person to say it.（如果你創造一個新字或片語，你就是第一個說它的人。）
class：動詞，把…分類，把…歸類為。例句：I’m 17, but I’m still classed as a child when I travel by bus.（我17歲，但我搭公車時仍被歸類為兒童。）
