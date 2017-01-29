2017-01-29

《中英對照讀新聞》

N. Korea makes brief report on Trump’s inauguration

北韓簡短報導川普就職

◎茅毅

North Korea’s state media issued a short report on the inauguration of US President Trump on Sunday but refrained from making significant comments.

北韓國營媒體週日簡短報導美國總統川普的就職大典，但沒有多做評論。

"Donald Trump of the Republican Party was inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States on Jan. 20," reported the Rodong Sinmun, a daily of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party. "The inauguration ceremony took place in Washington."

北韓執政的「朝鮮勞動黨」日報—「勞動新聞」報導，「共和黨的唐納‧川普1月20日就任美國第45任總統」。「這場就職典禮在華府舉行」。

The newspaper, however, did not deliver a separate commentary or statements on Trump. North Korean media outlets have not been making significant statements on the new administration in Washington since Trump’s victory in the election last year.

不過，該報並未針對川普另外發表評論或聲明。自川普去年勝選以來，北韓媒體迄未對華府的新政府發表重大聲明。

Political pundits said Pyongyang is apparently taking a wait-and-see stance until the new administration comes up with details on its polices against North Korea.

政治專家指出，平壤似乎正採取觀望的態度，直到美國新政府提出其對北韓的政策細節。

新聞辭典

inauguration：名詞，就職（儀式）、落成（典禮）、開幕（式）。例句：They attended the inauguration of the hospital.（他們出席這家醫院的落成典禮。）

wait-and-see：本文做形容詞用，等著瞧、靜待。例句：Many people have taken a wait-and-see approach towards the new laws.（許多人至今對這些新法令採取觀望態度。）

come up with：動詞片語，想出（到）…、提供…。例句：He came up with a new idea.（他想出一個新點子。）