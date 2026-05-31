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    中英對照讀新聞》’Fjord’ by Romania’s Cristian Mungiu wins Cannes’ top prize羅馬尼亞導演克里斯汀．穆基以「峽灣」贏得坎城最高榮譽

    2026/05/31 05:30
    羅馬尼亞導演克里斯汀．穆基二度榮獲坎城金棕櫚獎。（路透）

    羅馬尼亞導演克里斯汀．穆基二度榮獲坎城金棕櫚獎。（路透）

    ◎林家宇

    Romanian director Cristian Mungiu won the Cannes Film ​Festival’s Palme d’Or top prize for the second time on Saturday with his Norwegian-set drama that explores clashing cultures, "Fjord."

    羅馬尼亞導演克里斯汀．穆基以挪威為背景，探索文化衝突的劇情片「峽灣」二度贏得坎城影展最高榮譽金棕櫚獎。

    This year’s ‌jury president, South Korean director Park Chan-wook, praised the film for helping shed light on understanding different views "in an artistically magnificent manner."

    今年的評審團主席，南韓導演朴贊郁讚揚本片透過藝術性的極致手法，促進了對不同觀點的理解。

    Winning an award at Cannes typically transforms careers ​and serves as a launch pad for the Oscars, with Palme d’Or winners often carrying strong awards season momentum.

    在坎城贏得的獎項通常會對職業生涯帶來轉變，並成為競爭奧斯卡的跳板。金棕櫚獎得主往往具有強大的獎季聲勢。

    "Fjord" ⁠stars Sebastian Stan, who made his name in the Captain America trilogy, as a Romanian IT specialist who decides to move his family of ​seven to the Norwegian village where his wife, played by "Sentimental Value" standout Renate Reinsve, was born.

    「峽灣」由在美國隊長三部曲成名的賽巴斯汀．史坦主演，他扮演的羅馬尼亞IT專家決定帶著一家七口，遷往劇中妻子出生的挪威村莊。該角色由在「情感的價值」中表現亮眼的蕾娜特．萊茵斯薇飾演。

    新聞辭典

    magnificent：形容詞，壯麗的、宏偉的。例句：He is stunned by the magnificent landscape of the Grand Canyon.（他被大峽谷的宏偉景觀所震撼。）

    momentum：名詞，動力、衝力。例句：The momentum of the protests is weakening over time.（示威的聲勢隨著時間逐漸減弱。）

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