中英對照讀新聞》For Uniqlo’s Founder, Conquering America Is Personal 對「優衣庫」創辦人而言，征服美國市場事關個人

2025年10月9日，「優衣庫」母公司「迅銷」創辦人兼總裁柳井正，在日本東京出席記者會。（彭博社）

◎ 張沛元

For Tadashi Yanai, the founder and president of the Uniqlo parent company Fast Retailing, the United States has become a source of both immense optimism and concern.

對「優衣庫」母公司「迅銷」的創辦人兼總裁柳井正而言，美國市場已成為既讓他充滿希望、也令他擔憂的源頭。

In recent years, Uniqlo’s affordable, well-made basic clothes have struck a chord, especially with younger American shoppers, fueling a rapid business expansion. The United States is now a pillar of the growth strategy of Japan’s Fast Retailing.

近年來，「優衣庫」的平價且做工精良的基本款服飾，已引發共鳴、特別是美國年輕消費者的共鳴，進而助長其業務快速擴張。美國市場現在已是日本「迅銷」成長策略的支柱之一。

Mr. Yanai, 76, came of age in postwar Japan, steeped in American culture. He wore Converse and drew inspiration for Uniqlo from casual wear brands like Gap. Conquering the American market is also a matter of personal legacy for Mr. Yanai, whose Uniqlo empire today comprises more than 2,500 stores globally.

76歲的柳井先生成長於二次世界大戰後的日本，深受美國文化薰陶。他穿美國Converse帆布鞋，以及從Gap之類的美國休閒服飾品牌，為「優衣庫」汲取靈感。對柳井正而言，征服美國市場也關乎個人薪傳；他的「優衣庫」帝國，如今在全球有超過2500家門市。

新聞辭典

strike a chord：引起共鳴，得到贊同。例句：Her appeal for justice struck a chord among the crowd.（她討公道的呼籲獲得群眾共鳴。）

steep something/someone in something：片語，使沉浸於，使深深浸入，使精通。例句：The small town is steeped in history.（這個小鎮充滿歷史感。）

