中英對照讀新聞》US and others seek ’expanded force’ to fight Haiti’s gangs 美國與其他國家要求「擴大部隊」打擊海地幫派

在海地太子港附近巡邏的員警。（美聯社）

◎ 管淑平

A group of seven countries including the United States on Wednesday asked the UN Security Council to strengthen the multinational force tapped to combat gang violence in Haiti, according to a letter seen by AFP.

包括美國在內的7個國家，週三要求聯合國安理會，強化被指派負責打擊海地幫派暴力的多國部隊，根據法新社所見的一封信件。

The letter also announced the seven countries will form a "group of partners" to oversee the mission, which was first approved by the UN Security Council in 2023 to assist Haitian authorities in containing the spiraling violence in the impoverished Caribbean nation.

這封信同時宣布，這7個國家將組成一個「夥伴小組」監督這項任務。該任務2023年由聯合國安理會首度批准，以協助海地政府控制這個貧困加勒比國家，愈加惡化的暴力情勢。

Over a year after the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission first deployed, the situation in Haiti continues to deteriorate, with its capital Port-au-Prince almost entirely under gang control.

這項「多國維安任務支援團」首次部署一年多後，海地情勢持續惡化，其首都太子港幾乎完全落入幫派掌控。

"The MSS mission lacks the resources and capacity to fully meet the growing challenge," the letter said.

「多國維安任務支援團缺乏資源與能力，來充分因應不斷加劇的挑戰」，這封信說。

新聞辭典

spiraling：形容詞，螺旋式上升或下降，指快速惡化或失控的狀態。例句：The city is struggling with spiraling crime.（這座城市正苦於應付快速惡化的犯罪問題。）

deteriorate：動詞，惡化。例句：The patient’s condition deteriorated overnight.（病人的病情一夜之間惡化。）

