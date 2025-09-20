為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》American tennis star Taylor Townsend has apologized “from the bottom of my heart” for making disparaging comments about Chinese food.美國網球名將泰勒．湯森已「由衷地」就她對中國食物發表貶抑性言論一事致歉。

    美國網球選手湯森（左）與捷克選手西尼亞科娃（右）於2025年9月5日在美國網球公開賽奪下雙打亞軍。（法新社）

    美國網球選手湯森（左）與捷克選手西尼亞科娃（右）於2025年9月5日在美國網球公開賽奪下雙打亞軍。（法新社）

    2025/09/20 05:30

    ◎國際新聞中心

    American tennis star Taylor Townsend has apologized “from the bottom of my heart” for making disparaging comments about Chinese food.

    美國網球名將泰勒．湯森已「由衷地」就她對中國食物發表貶抑性言論一事致歉。

    Her original comments on social media — followed by her apology — came before the United States plays Kazakhstan at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Shenzhen, China.

    她的原始評論及其後的道歉，發生在美國隊於中國深圳參加金恩杯總決賽對戰哈薩克隊之前。

    The 29-year-old Townsend, who is ranked world No. 1 in doubles, posted videos of local dishes including bullfrogs and turtles and joked she would need to “talk to HR” about the quality of the food.

    這位29歲、雙打世界排名第一的湯森曾在社群媒體上發布當地牛蛙和烏龜等菜餚的影片，並開玩笑說她需要「找人力資源部門談談」食物品質。

    She took to Instagram again Wednesday to apologize after facing a backlash online.

    在遭受網路輿論抨擊後，湯森於週三再次透過Instagram公開道歉。

    “I just wanted to come on here and apologize sincerely from the bottom of my heart,” said Townsend, who said she understood how privileged she is as a professional athlete to be able to travel around the world and experience cultural differences.

    她表示：「我只是想來這裡真誠地、發自內心地向大家道歉。」她提到，作為一名職業運動員，自己明白能夠環遊世界並體驗不同文化是一種特權。

    新聞辭典

    disparaging：形容詞，貶抑的，輕蔑的。例句：Making disparaging comments about someone’s culture is considered disrespectful.

    （對他人的文化發表貶抑性言論被視為不尊重。）

    backlash：名詞，強烈反對，反彈。例句：The politician faced a backlash after making offensive remarks on social media.（那位政治人物在社交媒體上發表冒犯性言論後，遭到了強烈抨擊。）

