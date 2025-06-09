中英對照讀新聞》King Charles III teams up with Amazon for documentary 查爾斯三世國王攜手亞馬遜拍攝紀錄片亞馬遜拍攝紀錄片

英國國王查爾斯三世於2024年12月11日，在倫敦市中心的費茲羅維亞教堂錄製耶誕致詞時微笑入鏡。（法新社）

2025/06/09 05:30

◎陳成良

Britain’s King Charles III is to feature in a new Amazon documentary, in which he is expected to highlight his environmental charity work and "philosophy of harmony", the Press Association reported Saturday.

英國新聞協會週六報導，英國國王查爾斯三世將出現在亞馬遜製作的一部新紀錄片中，預計他將重點介紹其推動的環境慈善事業，與他所倡導的「和諧哲學」。

A source from the "The King’s Foundation" said the monarch’s charity was "looking forward to working with Amazon on a one-off documentary to showcase His Majesty’s philosophy of Harmony, and the work it has in turn inspired around the world to build sustainable communities and transform lives.

「國王基金會」一名消息人士指出，該慈善機構「期待與亞馬遜合作製作一部獨立紀錄片，以呈現陛下的『和諧哲學』，以及這一理念如何在全球激發出建立永續社區與改善民生的行動。」

"We are looking forward to sharing our mission and promote the benefits of Harmony more widely as we embark on this landmark film," the source told PA.

該人士向英國新聞協會表示：「在啟動這部具有里程碑意義的紀錄片之際，我們希望分享我們的使命，並且更廣泛地推廣『和諧哲學』所帶來的益處。」

新聞辭典

one-off：形容詞，只發生或進行一次的；獨特且不再重複的。例句：They produced a one-off documentary to celebrate the anniversary.（他們製作了一部獨家紀錄片，以慶祝週年。）

sustainable：形容詞，能夠在不耗盡自然資源的情況下持續維持的；環保的。例句：The project aims to create sustainable communities that last for generations.（該計畫旨在建立能夠世代相傳的永續社區。）

