為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》King Charles III teams up with Amazon for documentary 查爾斯三世國王攜手亞馬遜拍攝紀錄片亞馬遜拍攝紀錄片

    英國國王查爾斯三世於2024年12月11日，在倫敦市中心的費茲羅維亞教堂錄製耶誕致詞時微笑入鏡。（法新社）

    英國國王查爾斯三世於2024年12月11日，在倫敦市中心的費茲羅維亞教堂錄製耶誕致詞時微笑入鏡。（法新社）

    2025/06/09 05:30

    ◎陳成良

    Britain’s King Charles III is to feature in a new Amazon documentary, in which he is expected to highlight his environmental charity work and "philosophy of harmony", the Press Association reported Saturday.

    英國新聞協會週六報導，英國國王查爾斯三世將出現在亞馬遜製作的一部新紀錄片中，預計他將重點介紹其推動的環境慈善事業，與他所倡導的「和諧哲學」。

    A source from the "The King’s Foundation" said the monarch’s charity was "looking forward to working with Amazon on a one-off documentary to showcase His Majesty’s philosophy of Harmony, and the work it has in turn inspired around the world to build sustainable communities and transform lives.

    「國王基金會」一名消息人士指出，該慈善機構「期待與亞馬遜合作製作一部獨立紀錄片，以呈現陛下的『和諧哲學』，以及這一理念如何在全球激發出建立永續社區與改善民生的行動。」

    "We are looking forward to sharing our mission and promote the benefits of Harmony more widely as we embark on this landmark film," the source told PA.

    該人士向英國新聞協會表示：「在啟動這部具有里程碑意義的紀錄片之際，我們希望分享我們的使命，並且更廣泛地推廣『和諧哲學』所帶來的益處。」

    新聞辭典

    one-off：形容詞，只發生或進行一次的；獨特且不再重複的。例句：They produced a one-off documentary to celebrate the anniversary.（他們製作了一部獨家紀錄片，以慶祝週年。）

    sustainable：形容詞，能夠在不耗盡自然資源的情況下持續維持的；環保的。例句：The project aims to create sustainable communities that last for generations.（該計畫旨在建立能夠世代相傳的永續社區。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    國際今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播