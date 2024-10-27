中英對照讀新聞》Vatican unveils restored ’Apollo Belvedere’, Roman marble masterpiece梵蒂岡揭幕修復完成的古羅馬大理石傑作「觀景殿的阿波羅」

觀景殿的阿波羅」被譽為人類史上最傑出藝術品之一。（路透）

2024/10/27 05:30

◎林家宇

The Vatican Museums unveiled on Tuesday a restoration of one of the crown jewels of their collection, a 2nd century marble sculpture of the Greek god Apollo that has inspired generations of artists and poets.

梵蒂岡博物館揭幕館藏品中如同皇冠珠寶般的修復品，一尊啟發一代又一代藝術家和詩人的西元二世紀希臘天神阿波羅的大理石雕塑。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Restoration experts spent years working on the "Apollo Belvedere", repairing fractures in its knees and legs, cleaning the entire cream-coloured statue with lasers, and installing a carbon fibre pole anchored to its base to increase stability.

修復專家花費數年修補「觀景殿的阿波羅」，補強膝蓋和腿部破裂處，以雷射清理整座奶油色雕像，並在基座加裝碳纖維柱增加穩定性。

The Vatican Museums, which house some of the world’s greatest Renaissance masterpieces as well as ancient Roman and Egyptian artefacts, are the Holy See’s most reliable source of income. They receive some seven million visitors a year, generating income of around $100 million.

收藏全世界不少最具價值的文藝復興傑作以及古羅馬、埃及手工藝品的梵蒂岡博物館，是教廷最穩固的收入來源，每年接待約700萬名訪客，創造約一億美元收益。

The sculpture is believed to be a Roman copy of an original Greek bronze statue. It was brought to the Vatican by Pope Julius II in the early 16th century.

這尊雕像據信是源自希臘青銅塑像的羅馬複製品。於16世紀初由教宗儒略二世帶往梵蒂岡。

新聞辭典

inspire：動詞，啟發、鼓舞。例句：A lot of modern sci-fi movies are inspired by "2001: A Space Odyssey".（許多現代科幻電影受到「2001：太空漫遊」啟發）

anchor：動詞，使固定、穩固。例句：The captain repeatedly examined whether cargoes were anchored securely.（船長反覆檢驗貨物是否牢固）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法