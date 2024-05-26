中英對照讀新聞》Meryl Streep honoured in emotional ceremony as Cannes opens梅莉．史翠普在坎城開幕式的動人典禮中獲得殊榮

梅莉史翠普於坎城影展獲頒終生成就獎。（路透）

2024/05/26 05:30

◎林家宇

The Cannes Film Festival officially kicked off on Tuesday night as celebrities walked the red carpet into the plush Grand Theatre Lumiere to honour Hollywood actor Meryl Streep before settling in to watch this year’s opening film, "The Second Act."

坎城影展正式揭開序幕之際，名人們從紅毯走進奢華的光明大劇院廳，在坐定觀賞今年的開幕片「The Second Act」前，向好萊塢演員梅莉．史翠普致敬。

The audience gave a minutes-long ovation for Streep when she took the stage in a simple white gown and black-frame glasses, welcomed by French actor Juliette Binoche in a red dress.

當史翠普穿著素雅白色禮袍和黑框眼鏡登台，並由身穿紅色禮服的法國演員茱麗葉．畢諾許迎接時，觀眾們獻給史翠普數分鐘的掌聲。

Streep - whose long list of films includes "Death Becomes Her," "Mamma Mia!" and "The Iron Lady" - listed people she wanted to thank.

演出包括「捉神弄鬼」、「媽媽咪呀」和「鐵娘子」等多部電影的史翠普，細數了自己想要感謝的人們。

"My mother, who was usually right about everything, said to me ’Meryl, darling, you’ll see. It all goes so fast. So fast.’ And it has. Except for my speech," Streep told the audience.

史翠普向觀眾說，「我那近乎萬事通的母親曾對我說，『親愛的梅莉，你會明白，一切都是那麼地稍縱即逝』。除了我的演說以外，確實是如此。」

新聞辭典

honour（honor）：動詞，致敬、表揚。例句：He was honoured for his brave action on the battlefield.（他因為戰場上的英勇表現受到表揚）

plush：形容詞，舒適的、奢華的。例句：This hotel is famous for its plush surroundings and affordable prices.（這間飯店以舒適環境和低廉價格聞名）

