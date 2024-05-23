中英對照讀新聞》Man named Vote will cast ballot for change in South Africa 名為「投票」的男子將為南非的改革投票

烏比西夫婦為兒子命名為「投票」。（路透）

2024/05/23 05:30

◎孫宇青

When Mariana Ubisi went into labour in her one-room home in rural South Africa, millions of Black citizens were queuing to vote in the election that would bring Nelson Mandela to power.

當瑪麗安娜‧烏比西在南非農村只有一間房間的家中分娩時，數百萬非裔公民正在排隊投票，那次選舉把納爾遜‧曼德拉送上大位。

It was April 27, 1994. Swept up in the excitement, Ubisi and her husband named their newborn son Vote.

那天是1994年4月27日。烏比西和她的丈夫興奮不已，為他們剛出生的兒子取名為「投票」。

The father recalled being mistreated by white supervisors when he worked in coal mines during apartheid. "I have never regretted naming my son Vote," he said.

回憶起種族隔離期間在煤礦工作時受到白人主管的虐待，這位父親表示：「我從來沒有後悔為我的兒子命名為投票。」

Thirty years after its first multiracial elections, the mood in South Africa is decidedly less optimistic ahead of a poll on May 29.

南非首次舉行多種族選舉的30年後，在5月29日的選舉之前，南非社會的情緒顯然不那麼樂觀了。

"The majority of youth don’t vote. (Politicians) tell you they will do x, y, z, but actually they don’t do anything," said Vote.

投票說：「大多數年輕人不投票。（政客）告訴你他們會做x、y、z，但實際上他們什麼也沒做。」

"You vote for the party that can bring some contribution to the community. That’s what I’m looking for. We need the change.," said Vote.（Reuters）

投票說：「你投票給能為社會帶來一些貢獻的政黨，這就是我在尋找的。我們需要改變。」（路透）

新聞辭典

labor：名詞，陣痛；分娩。例句：We heard the woman in labor screaming all night.（我們整晚都聽到那位分娩中的女士尖叫。）

queue：動詞或名詞，排隊；隊伍。例句：Taiwanese people are never tired of queuing.（台灣人從不厭倦排隊。）

