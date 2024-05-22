為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

國際

中英對照讀新聞》103-year-old Italian swaps car for bike after licence breach 103歲義大利人駕照違規後從開車換成騎車

義大利警車。（法新社）

義大利警車。（法新社）

2024/05/22 05:30

◎管淑平

A 103-year-old Italian woman with an expired driving licence has been busted by police while popping over to see friends at night in an uninsured car.

一名持有過期駕照的103歲義大利婦女，在夜裡駕駛一輛沒保險的汽車去探訪朋友時，被警察逮到。

It was 1:00 am when police received a call about a vehicle driving dangerously in the centre of Bondeno. The officers in the patrol car dispatched to the scene were "greatly surprised when they discovered the year of the driver’s birth", police said in a statement.

警方在凌晨1點接獲通報，指有一輛車在邦德諾市中心危險地行駛。被派往現場的巡邏員警「發現該名駕駛人出生年份時大為吃驚」，警方在一份聲明中說。

Giuseppina Molinari was born in 1920, "so is 103 years old but still capable of getting into a car and driving to Bondeno to meet friends", police said.

裘瑟皮娜‧莫林納里生於1920年，「所以現年103歲，但是還能夠坐上車，開到邦德諾去見朋友」，警方說。

The centenarian was fined and then taken home by police. But she has not resigned herself to staying at home.

這名百歲人瑞被罰款，然後由警方送回家。但是她不甘於待在家裡。

"I will buy myself a Vespa," Molinari told a local newspaper. In the meantime, she plans to visit friends by bicycle instead. (AFP)

莫林納里向一家當地報紙說，「我會給我自己買一輛偉士牌」。在買車之前，她打算改騎腳踏車去拜訪朋友。（法新社）

新聞辭典

bust：動詞（俚語）：逮捕。例句：Police busted a major drug factory.（警方破獲一個大型毒品工廠。）

resign oneself to sth.：片語，順從（某情況）、不得不接受。例句：We resigned ourselves to the fact that we have lost the war.（我們不得不接受我們已經輸掉這場戰爭。）

