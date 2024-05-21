中英對照讀新聞》706 people named Kyle got together in Texas. It wasn’t enough for a world record 706位名叫凱爾的人聚集在德州，這還不足以打破世界紀錄

德州凱爾市週六再度嘗試打破最多同名人士集會的金氏世界紀錄，有706名不同年齡名叫凱爾的人現身奧斯汀郊區的1座公園，但最後仍以失敗收場。（美聯社）

2024/05/21 05:30

◎盧永山

How many people named Kyle can fit in one place? For one Texas city, not enough. Another attempt by the city of Kyle, Texas, to break the world record for the largest gathering of people with one name fell short Saturday despite 706 Kyles of all ages turning up at a park in the suburbs of Austin.

1個地方可以容納多少個名叫凱爾的人？對於德州的1座城市來說，這還不夠。德州凱爾市週六再度嘗試打破最多同名人士集會的世界紀錄，有706名不同年齡名叫凱爾的人，現身奧斯汀郊區的1座公園，但終究未能成功。

The crown is currently held by a town in Bosnia that got 2,325 people named Ivan together in 2017, according to Guinness World Records.

根據金氏世界紀錄，目前最多同名人士集會的紀錄，是由波斯尼亞的1座小鎮保持，2017年該鎮聚集2325名名叫伊凡的人。

It’s not the first time the Kyles have come gunning for the Ivans. Last year, the official count at what has become known as the Gathering of the Kyles clocked in at 1,490 in the fast-growing Texas city.

這並非凱爾們首次向伊凡們下戰書。去年，在這座快速發展的德州城市舉行的「凱爾聚會」活動中，官方統計人數達到1490人。

新聞辭典

clock in：動詞片語，上班打卡。例句：What time did you clock in this morning？（今天早上你幾點打卡？）

come gunning for：動詞片語，經常指責某人、不時找某人的碴、經常挑釁。例句：She’s come gunning for me ever since I got the promotion she wanted.（自從我被晉升到她覬覦的那個職位後，她就一直找我的碴）。

