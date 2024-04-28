中英對照讀新聞》French artist in race against time to finish monumental piece法國藝術家為了完成巨幅作品得與時間賽跑

法國藝術家謝巴希埃力拚七月底巴黎奧運前寫出3萬多名奧運獎牌得主姓名。（路透）

2024/04/28 05:30

◎林家宇

A couple of months ago, Baptiste Chebassier quit his consulting job to fully focus on his art project - writing the names of all the 30,249 medallists in modern Olympics’ 128-year history before this year’s Games start in Paris.

巴蒂斯特．謝巴希埃數個月前辭去了顧問職務，全心專注在他的藝術計畫上。他要在今年的巴黎奧運登場前，寫出現代奧運128年歷史上一共3萬又249名獎牌得主姓名。

Using a marker pen, the 27-year-old writes the names on a rolling piece of paper that should end up being 120 metres long.

27歲的他使用麥克筆在紙捲上寫下這些名字。完成的長度可達120公尺。

Chebassier said he had the idea for the project three years ago and started from the 1896 Athens Olympics, the first modern games. But progress had been slow since he could only write before or after work or on weekends, he told Reuters.

謝巴希埃向路透表示，他的靈感已在3年前醞釀，並從1896年第一屆現代奧運會的雅典奧運作為起點。但因為只能在工作之餘或週末進行，因此進展緩慢。

"Then, I quit my job a month and half ago, and with the start of the Olympics in late July, I have to finish it whatever happens. I will finish it before the start of the Olympics, and if I can’t sleep doing so, then I won’t sleep."

「於是，我在一個半月前辭掉了工作。無論發生什麼事情，我必須在7月底開始的奧運前完成。若是這麼做我無法睡眠，那我就不睡了。」

新聞辭典

monumental：形容詞，巨大的、重要的。例句：Roger Federer’s monumental achievements will be remembered forever in sports history.（羅杰．費德勒的偉大成就將被載入運動史冊永流傳）

progress：名詞，進展、進度。例句：The progress of science extremely blasted in the 20th century.（科學的進展在20世紀突飛猛進）

