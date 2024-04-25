中英對照讀新聞》Couple Sells Everything To Live On Cruise Ship, Says It’s "Cheaper" Than Living On Land 賣掉一切住在郵輪上的夫婦說 這比住在陸地上「更便宜」

美國一對夫婦賣掉所有財產，搭郵輪享受剩餘人生。示意圖。（彭博檔案照）

2024/04/25 05:30

◎孫宇青

John and Melody Hennessee opted for an exciting and cost-effective permanent cruise lifestyle, currently sailing worldwide and planning to reside on a unique residential cruise ship.

約翰和美樂蒂‧軒尼詩選擇了令人興奮且划算的永久性郵輪生活，他們計畫住在一艘獨一無二的住宅式郵輪上，目前正環遊世界。

請繼續往下閱讀...

76-year-old John and 64-year-old Melody, both from Florida, sold nearly all of their belongings three years ago, including their main business and their home.

來自佛羅里達州的76歲約翰和64歲美樂蒂，在3年前賣掉幾乎所有財產，包括主要的事業和房屋。

The lovebirds are reportedly now cruising around the Dominican Republic, Sky News reported.

根據《天空新聞》報導，這對眷侶目前航行到多明尼加共和國附近。

And as much as their new life at sea has been all the more exciting, it’s the cheaper cost of living that has made it all worth it.

就像他們的海上新生活更令人興奮一樣，生活成本更便宜也讓這一切很值得。

"We no longer have a mortgage or the expense of homes. We no longer have vehicle insurance, property insurance, or utility bills. We are certain cruising is cheaper. Right now it is probably close to half of what it was when we lived on land."

「我們不再有貸款或住房費用，我們不再有車險、財險或水電費。我們確信郵輪生活更省錢，現在的開銷可能接近我們生活在陸地上的一半。」

新聞辭典

cost-effective：形容詞，划算的。例句：It is not cost-effective to buy an iPhone for just making and accepting calls.（只是為了撥打或接聽電話而買蘋果手機並不划算。）

lovebirds：名詞，戀人、情侶。例句：There are always many lovebirds at the park during this time.（這時候公園裡總是有很多情侶。）

