中英對照讀新聞》50 discontinued Shinkansen food carts will soon be up for grabs 50輛停用的新幹線餐飲推車即將開放搶購

日本新幹線停用的車上餐飲推車即將拍賣。圖為東京站的1列東海道新幹線列車。（歐新社）

2024/04/19 05:30

◎張沛元

Retired catering carts used in Shinkansen will go on sale, targeting a small but dedicated community of nostalgic train buffs willing to fork out 100,000 yen per unit.

（日本）新幹線的退役餐飲推車將出售，客群鎖定一小撮懷舊、願為每輛要價10萬日元的餐車買單的鐵道迷。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The 50 carts up for sale were used on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line for five to nine years until 2023, offering food and drinks to bullet train passengers.

50輛待售的餐飲推車曾在東海道新幹線服役5到9年直至2023年，為子彈列車的乘客提供餐飲。

The carts were retired in October last year when the train operator ended catering service on the line － to the dismay of many passengers.

在鐵道營運業者做出令許多乘客沮喪的終止該路線的餐飲服務的決定後，這些餐飲推車在去年10月退役。

Catering service on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line started soon after the route opened in 1964, serving refreshments, bento box lunches, coffee and beloved ice cream.

東海道新幹線的餐飲服務始於1964年該路線開通後不久，提供點心、便當、咖啡，以及深受喜愛的冰淇淋。

新聞辭典

up for grabs：慣用語，人人都可以爭取，供大家爭取，提供給任何人。例句：There are some free gifts up for grabs at the party.（派對上有些免費禮物供人索取。）

dismay：名詞，沮喪，灰心，失望。例句： She found out, to her dismay, that she didn’t pass the exam.（她沮喪地發現自己沒通過考試。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法