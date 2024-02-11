中英對照讀新聞》Webb telescope captures ’stunning’ images of 19 spiral galaxies 韋伯望遠鏡捕捉到19個螺旋星系的驚人影像

韋伯望遠鏡拍攝的19個螺旋星系精緻影像，開拓了科學家的研究視野。（路透）

2024/02/11 05:30

◎林家宇

A batch of newly released images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope show in remarkable detail 19 spiral galaxies residing relatively near our Milky Way, offering new clues on star formation as well as galactic structure and evolution.

由詹姆斯韋伯太空望遠鏡拍攝的一組新影像，展示出鄰近我們銀河系的19個螺旋星系的非凡細節；提供了恆星組成和銀河結構、演化的新線索。

The closest of the 19 galaxies is called NGC5068, about 15 million light years from Earth, and the most distant of them is NGC1365, about 60 million light years from Earth. A light year is the distance light travels in a year, 9.5 trillion km.

這19個星系中最為接近的被稱為NGC5068，距離地球約1500萬光年；最遠的為6000萬光年的NGC1365。一光年為光傳播一年的距離，約9.5兆公里。

"These data are important as they give us a new view on the earliest phase of star formation," said University of Oxford astronomer Thomas Williams, who led the team’s data processing on the images

領導團隊進行影像數據處理的牛津大學天文學家湯瑪斯．威廉斯表示，「這些數據非常重要，因為這給予我們對恆星組成最初階段的新視野」。

The images let scientists for the first time resolve the structure of the clouds of dust and gas from which stars and planets form at a high level of detail in galaxies beyond the Large Magellanic Cloud and Small Magellanic Cloud, two galaxies considered galactic satellites of the sprawling Milky Way.

這些影像讓科學家得以首次精確解析大、小麥哲倫雲之外的星系中形成恆星和行星的宇宙塵埃和氣體雲的架構。這兩個雲團被視為廣袤銀河系的衛星星系。

新聞辭典

reside：動詞，居住、定居於。例句：He decided to reside in the countryside after many years living in the city.（在城市生活多年後他決定在鄉下定居）

sprawling：形容詞，蔓延的、廣袤的、告別作。例句：This sprawling town is like a maze to outsiders.（這座廣袤的城鎮對外來者像是座迷宮）

