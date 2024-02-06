為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

首頁　>　國際

中英對照讀新聞》Inert Cold War-era missile found in garage of Washington state home 冷戰時期的惰性飛彈在華盛頓州一戶住家車庫被發現

在美國華盛頓州貝爾維尤市一戶民宅發現的惰性火箭。（美聯社）

在美國華盛頓州貝爾維尤市一戶民宅發現的惰性火箭。（美聯社）

2024/02/06 05:30

◎魏國金

An inert rocket of the type used to carry a nuclear warhead has been found in the garage of a home of a deceased resident in Washington state, police said.

一枚用來搭載核子彈頭的惰性火箭，在華盛頓州一名已故居民住家的車庫被發現，警方說。

Bellevue police responded Thursday to a report of a military-grade rocket in the garage of a home in the city. Police said an Air Force museum in Dayton, Ohio, had called Wednesday evening to report an offer to donate the item, which a neighbor said had been purchased at an estate sale.

貝爾維尤警方週四對一件在該市一戶住家車庫發現軍用級火箭的報案，採取回應行動。警方說，俄亥俄州戴頓市一家空軍博物館，週三晚間致電通報一起火箭捐贈案，該住家鄰居稱在一場遺物拍賣會上購得該物品。

Bomb squad members inspected the rusting object and found it was a Douglas AIR-2 Genie, an unguided air-to-air rocket that is designed to carry a 1.5 kt W25 nuclear warhead.

拆彈小組成員檢查該生鏽物件，發現是道格拉斯AIR-2 Genie火箭，這款非導引空對空火箭是被設計來攜帶一枚1.5千噸爆炸當量的W25核彈頭。

“Because the item was inert and the military did not request it back, police left the item with the neighbor to be restored for display in a museum,” police said.

「由於該物品是惰性，且軍方沒有要求歸還，因此警方將該物留給鄰居，以便修復後在博物館展示」，警方說。

新聞辭典

be designed to：為某目的而設計或計畫。例句：The measures are designed to improve public health.（這些措施是為了改善公共衛生。）

estate sale：遺物拍賣會。例句：She bought the car at an estate sale.（她在一場遺物拍賣會上買了這部車。）

