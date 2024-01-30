中英對照讀新聞》6-legged spaniel undergoes surgery to remove extra limbs and adjusts to life on 4 paws 6足西班牙獵犬接受手術切除多餘肢體，並適應4隻腳爪的生活

1隻出生時有6條腿的西班牙獵犬，被發現遭遺棄在英國威爾斯的1處超市停車場，在手術切除多餘的肢體後，牠現在和其他狗一樣了。（美聯社）

2024/01/30 05:30

◎盧永山

A spaniel born with six legs that was found abandoned in a supermarket parking lot is now like other dogs after having her extra limbs surgically removed.

1隻出生時有6條腿的西班牙獵犬，被發現遭遺棄在超市停車場，在手術切除多餘的肢體後，她現在和其他狗一樣了。

Ariel, who was named for “The Little Mermaid” character because the additional appendage with two paws on the end looked like a flipper, ran through the grass outside a veterinary hospital Saturday as she adjusted to life on four legs.

愛麗兒以《小美人魚》中的角色命名，因為牠身體後方多長出2隻腳爪，看起來像腳蹼。週六，愛麗兒在獸醫醫院外的草地上奔跑，適應4足生活。

“She is doing brilliantly,” said Vicki Black, director of the Langford Vets Small Animal Referral Hospital, where she was operated on Thursday.

「她做得很好，」週四為她進行手術的蘭福德獸醫小動物轉診醫院院長薇琪‧布萊克說。

The dog, who had multiple birth defects, was found in the center of Pembroke, Wales, in September. Greenacres Rescue took her in and raised funds for her surgery.

出生時有多種缺陷的這隻狗，是在去年9月威爾斯的彭布羅克市中心被發現。Greenacres Rescue收留她，並為她的手術募集資金。

新聞辭典

brilliantly：副詞，燦爛地、出色地、明亮地。例句：He seems to do everything brilliantly-piano playing, skiing, sailing.（他似乎什麽事情都做得很出色——彈琴、滑雪、帆船運動。）

defect：名詞，缺陷；動詞，脫離、叛逃。例句：When the national hockey team visited the US, half the players defected.（當國家曲棍球隊訪問美國時，有一半隊員都叛逃了。）

