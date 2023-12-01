中英對照讀新聞》China group tours return to Japan but ‘explosive spending’ unlikely 中客團重返日本 但「爆買」不太可能再現

全日空的一名工作人員（左）在今年8月23日日本解除日本團客入境禁令當天，在東京羽田機場入境大廳招呼1批來自中國的團客。（彭博社）

2023/12/01 05:30

◎張沛元

Chinese group tours are back in Japan but anyone banking on them arriving in droves and splashing around cash like they did before the pandemic is likely to be disappointed.

中國旅遊團重返日本，但任何指望他們像疫情前那般蜂擁而至並揮霍現金的人，可能要失望了。

Hopes the return of packaged tours will herald big returns for department stores, hotels and restaurants in Japan are clashing with a Chinese economy struggling to post significant growth and Japan’s controversial plans to release treated wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

旅遊團重返將預示日本的百貨公司、飯店與餐廳會有巨額收益的希望，但這與中國經濟難有大幅成長，以及日本將受災的福島核電廠處理過的廢水排入大海此一爭議性計畫，相抵觸。

“Chinese consumer sentiment is cooler than ever, and the desire to save is increasing,” said Sony Financial Group economist Takayuki Miyajima.

「中國的消費者信心比以往更低迷，而儲蓄渴望則漸增，」索尼金融集團經濟學家宮嶋貴之如是說。

Isetan Mitsukoshi is expecting less “explosive buying” at its department stores now that many high-end brands are available within China, a spokesperson said. (REUTERS)

（日本百貨集團）三越伊勢丹的一名發言人說，由於許多高檔品牌在中國也能買到，該集團預計（中客在）其店內「爆買」的情況會比較少。

（路透）

新聞辭典

bank on someone or something：片語，指望，信賴；依賴，依靠。例句：Never bank on someone who says they will “get back” to you.（不要太相信那些說會「再跟你聯絡」的人。）

herald：動詞，預示…的開始；宣佈（好事）。例句：Cherry blossoms in Japan heralded the beginning of spring.（在日本，櫻花盛開預示春之始。）

