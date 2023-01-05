中英對照讀新聞》 Shakin’ bacon? Belgian researchers study pigs’ response to music （搖擺培根？比利時學者研究豬對音樂的反應）

帕斯曼斯養的豬會跟隨音樂展現不同反應。（路透檔案照）

2023/01/05 05:30

◎孫宇青

Scientists in Belgium are investigating a farmer’s claim that different styles of music affect the behavior of his pigs.

比利時科學家正在調查一名農夫所說，不同類型的音樂會影響其豬隻行為之事。

Piet Paesmans first noticed the phenomenon when his son started singing a tune in the barn during a sluggish insemination session his sows seemed excited and started wagging their tails.

皮耶特‧帕斯曼斯最先注意到這個現象，是在一次閒適的授精作業時，他的兒子在豬舍裡唱起一段旋律，而母豬似乎很興奮，開始搖擺尾巴。

Paesmans has since created a playlist to coincide with different parts of the day.

在那之後，帕斯曼斯設計了一份播放清單，在一天中不同時段播放。

"Jolly dance songs are the biggest hits. When it’s really dynamic they even start dancing around and frolicking. Rock music is too strong, they don’t like it," he said.

他說：「歡快的舞曲最受歡迎。當歌曲真的很動感時，牠們甚至會開始跳舞作樂。搖滾樂則太強烈，牠們不喜歡。」

"A top athlete needs to be completely fit not only physically, but also mentally. And that’s just the same for pigs. When they are slaughtered, you can see when they’ve had too much stress. It’s really important for the quality of the meat."（Reuters）

「一名頂尖運動員不光身體狀況必須無懈可擊，心理狀況也得強健，豬也是一樣。當牠們被宰殺時，你可以看出牠們是否承受過多壓力。這對肉的品質真的很重要。」（路透）

新聞辭典

sluggish：形容詞，遲緩的；懶散的；疲軟的。例句：After a sluggish start, the economy is getting better.（在起初的不景氣後，經濟表現漸入佳境。）

frolic：動詞或名詞，嬉戲。例句：It is comforting to see puppies frolicking on the grassland.（看著小狗在草地上玩耍讓人感到療癒。）

