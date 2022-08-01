中英對照讀新聞》US developing satellite system to track hypersonic weapons美國開發追踪高超音速武器的衛星系統

美國將斥資13億美元研發追蹤高超音速武器的衛星系統。示意圖。（取自美國空軍官網）

The U.S. will spend $1.3 billion to develop advanced satellites that will be able to better track hypersonic missile threats, the Pentagon said Monday, announcing two new contracts that will put the detection and tracking systems in orbit by 2025.

五角大廈週一表示，美國將斥資13億美元開發更能夠追踪高超音速飛彈威脅的先進衛星，並宣布2項新合約，將在2025年前將這些探測和追踪系統送入軌道。

Derek Tournear, director of the Space Development Agency, said the contracts will provide 28 satellites, as the U.S. moves to greatly expand and enhance its ability to counter increasing threats from Russia and China.

太空發展局局長德瑞克‧圖尼爾說，隨著美國大幅擴張並增強其應對來自俄羅斯和中國日益增加的威脅之能力，這些合約將提供28顆衛星。

Both countries have been making strides in their development of hypersonic missiles, which are more difficult to track and shoot down because they maneuver more in flight than conventional weapons that travel in predictable paths.

中俄兩國在開發高超音速飛彈方面都取得長足進展，這些飛彈更難追踪和擊落，因為相較於常規武器在可預測的路徑行進，它們在飛行中的機動性更高。

Last year China tested what U.S. officials said was a hypersonic missile, and Russia has used the weapons in strikes during the war in Ukraine.

去年中國試射美國官員所說的高超音速飛彈，俄羅斯在烏克蘭戰爭期間曾使用這種武器進行打擊。

新聞辭典

hypersonic：形容詞，高超音速（又稱極音速）的。在空氣動力學中，通常指5馬赫（5倍音速）以上的速度。

stride：名詞，闊步、進步；亦可作動詞，指邁大步、跨越。例句：He strides across the room towards me.（他邁開大步從房間另一頭向我走來。

