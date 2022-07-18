中英對照讀新聞》AI Algorithm Predicts Future Crimes One Week in Advance With 90% Accuracy人工智慧演算法提前一週預測未來犯罪 準確率達90％

科學家利用AI演算法，可以提前準確預測未來犯罪。（示意圖，路透檔案照）

◎陳成良

Advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning have sparked interest from governments that would like to use these tools for predictive policing to deter crime. However, early efforts at crime prediction have been controversial, because they do not account for systemic biases in police enforcement and its complex relationship with crime and society.

人工智慧和機器學習的進步受到各國政府關注，他們希望利用這些工具進行預測性警務，以遏制犯罪。然而，早期的犯罪預測工作一直存在爭議，沒有考慮到警察執法中的系統性偏見，及其與犯罪和社會的複雜關係。

University of Chicago data and social scientists have developed a new algorithm that forecasts crime by learning patterns in time and geographic locations from public data on violent and property crimes. It has demonstrated success at predicting future crimes one week in advance with approximately 90% accuracy.

芝加哥大學數據和社會科學家已經開發出一種新的演算法，透過從暴力和財產犯罪的公開資料中，學習時間和地理位置模式來預測犯罪。該演算法成功提前一週預測未來犯罪，準確率約為90％。

The new model isolates crime by looking at the time and spatial coordinates of discrete events and detecting patterns to predict future events

這套新模型透過觀察不連續事件的時間和空間座標，檢測模式以預測未來事件，從而隔離犯罪。

新聞辭典

account for：片語，佔（比例）。例句：Taiwan accounts for 12% of all sales in Asia.（台灣佔全亞洲地區銷售額的12％。）

discrete：形容詞，分離的；不相關聯的。例句：They give off discrete amounts of radiant energy .（它們釋放出不連續的輻射能量。）

