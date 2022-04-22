中英對照讀新聞》Gonzaga revokes John Stockton’s season tickets over his refusal to wear masks 剛薩加大學撤銷拒絕戴口罩的約翰‧史塔克頓的季票

美國職籃NBA前球星史塔克頓因拒絕遵守戴口罩令，遭母校剛薩加大學撤銷觀賽季票。圖為史塔克頓2017年11月19日在全美大學籃球名人堂發言。（美聯社檔案照）

2022/04/22 05:30

◎張沛元

John Stockton, one of the most celebrated basketball players in history, is barred from attending games at his alma mater, Gonzaga University, because of an unwillingness to comply with the school’s mask mandate.

史上最有名的籃球員之一約翰‧史塔克頓，被禁止出席母校剛薩加大學的賽事，因為他不願意遵守該校的強制戴口罩令。

A spokesperson for Gonzaga University, which is in Spokane, Wash., declined to comment on Stockton specifically, but said in a statement: “Attendees at basketball games are required to wear face masks at all times.”

位於（美國）華盛頓州斯波坎的剛薩加大學的1名發言人，不願特別就史塔克頓的情況發表評論，但透過聲明表示，「籃球賽的出席者必須一直戴著口罩。」

The university reinstituted an indoor mask mandate in August, as the more aggressive Delta variant of Covid-19 was spreading all over the world.

隨著更來勢洶洶的武漢肺炎病毒變異株Delta蔓延全球各地，該校在去年8月重新規定室內強制戴口罩令。

新聞辭典

revoke：動詞，撤銷；廢除；解除。例句：World Taekwondo announced it had revoked Russian President Vladimir Putin’s honorary 9th dan black belt that was given to him in November 2013.（世界跆拳道聯盟宣布，已撤銷在2013年11月授予俄羅斯總統普廷的榮譽黑帶9段。）

comply (with)：服從，遵守。例句：Face masks must be worn on the Taipei Metro at all times. Those who refuse to comply will be refused service and fined up to NT$15,000.（搭乘捷運請全程配戴口罩，勸導不聽者，最高罰新台幣1萬5000元，並拒絕運送—此為台北捷運廣播詞。）

alma mater：名詞，母校。

