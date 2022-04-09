中英對照讀新聞》Michigan police investigate theft of sasquatch lawn ornament 密西根警方調查大腳怪草坪裝飾物竊案
◎周虹汶
Police are investigating the theft of a 7-foot-tall metal sasquatch lawn ornament from a home in southern Michigan.
警方正調查發生在密西根南部一處住家的7英尺高金屬大腳怪草坪裝飾物竊案。
The item crafted from sheet metal was stolen from a home in St. Joseph County’s Park Township on or after March 22, Michigan State Police said.
密西根州警說，該物品以金屬板精製而成，3月22日或之後從聖約瑟夫郡帕克鎮區一處住家失竊。
It has a rusty brown color with various sharp edges to resemble the fur of the mythical, ape-like bigfoot.
它是銹棕色並有各式各樣的銳利邊緣，類似神話中像猿的大腳怪毛皮。
It appeared the sasquatch was cut away from a steel post with a pair of bolt cutters or a similar instrument, police said. （AP）
警方說，這個大腳怪看來像是用一把鋼線剪或類似器械從一根鋼柱上切下。（美聯社）
新聞辭典
lawn：名詞，（尤指房屋附近或公園的）草地、草坪。例句：Please mow the lawn at the weekend.（請在週末修剪草坪。）
ornament：名詞，指裝飾品、修飾、增添光彩的人或物；動詞，指裝飾、美化。She is an ornament to your school.（她為貴校大添光彩。）
resemble：動詞，指相像、類似。例句：She had never had anything resembling a steady job.（她從沒有一份算得上穩定的工作。）