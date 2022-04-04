中英對照讀新聞》Screen-Time Before Bed Can Disrupt Sleep睡前看螢幕會影響睡眠

研究發現，睡前看手機螢幕會影響睡眠。（法新社）

2022/04/04 05:30

◎陳成良

Digital screen time before bed can have a negative impact on the quality of your sleep. A US study found that as little as eight minutes of exposure to blue light keeps you mentally stimulated for over one hour, which tends to throw off the body’s circadian rhythm or biological clock.

睡前花時間看數位螢幕會對你的睡眠品質產生負面影響。美國一項研究發現，只要暴露在藍光下短短8分鐘，就能讓你在1個多小時內保持精神興奮，這往往會擾亂身體的晝夜節律或生物時鐘。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Exposure to blue light suppresses the production of melatonin, a hormone that induces sleepiness. Melatonin release in the evening helps you relax before bedtime. Suppression of melatonin can cause you to stay up later and sleep less than you normally would.

暴露在藍光下會抑制褪黑激素的產生，褪黑激素是一種會導致嗜睡的激素。晚間釋放褪黑激素可幫助睡前放鬆。抑制褪黑激素會導致你熬夜，睡眠時間比平時少。

Seeing something right before bed that either makes you upset or happy can trigger a response that prolongs falling sleep, which consequently delays REM (rapid eye movement) sleep. These emotions can leave you staring at the ceiling for hours feeling wide awake.

睡前看到讓你心煩意亂或快樂的事情，會引發延長入睡時間的反應，從而延遲快速眼動（REM）睡眠。這些情緒會讓你盯著天花板看幾個小時，感覺完全清醒。

新聞辭典

circadian：形容詞，（動植物的）晝夜的，約1日的（節律，週期）。例句：Our circadian clock makes it difficult to sleep during the day.（晝夜生理時鐘讓我們很難在白天睡覺。）

stay up：片語，熬夜、深夜不睡。例句：We stayed up (late) to watch a film.（我們熬夜看了部電影。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法