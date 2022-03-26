中英對照讀新聞》Michigan woman turning 100 adds another tattoo 即將迎來100歲的密西根女子多了個刺青

密西根百歲女人瑞葛洛莉亞．韋伯格（Gloria Weberg）用刺青慶祝80、90、100歲大壽。圖僅供示意，非當事人。（路透）

2022/03/26 05:30

◎周虹汶

A Michigan woman soon will celebrate a milestone birthday. How old? Look at her decorative upper arm.

一名密西根女子即將做大壽。幾歲呢？看看她有一堆裝飾的上臂。

Gloria Weberg has “NY NY 1922” tattooed on her left arm, the year and place of her birth.

葛洛莉亞．韋伯格在她的左手臂刺了「NY NY 1922」，她的出生年份和地點。

Weberg is turning 100 on March 2, not a typical age to visit a tattoo artist. But that’s what she has done every 10 years since turning 80.

韋伯格3月2日要滿100歲了，不是拜訪刺青師的典型年紀。但她滿80歲以來，每10年都是這樣做。

Her birth year and New York is under a goddess representing Mother Earth — added at age 80 — and among seven stars representing her children, which she added at age 90.

她的出生年份和紐約在代表「大地之母」的一名女神下方──80歲的時候加的──，周圍有7顆星代表她的孩子，則是她在90歲的時候加的。

“My secret is being active,” Weberg said of her longevity. “To be aware of what’s going on in the world in every way, from what my children were doing, their education, how important that was to me.”（AP）

談到長壽，「我的秘訣是保持積極。」「以各種方式意識這個世界正在發生的事情，從我的小孩做的事、他們的教育，這對我來說好重要。」（美聯社）

新聞辭典

tattoo：名詞，指連續有節奏的敲擊聲、刺青；動詞，指連續有節奏地敲擊、紋身。例句：She beat a frantic tattoo with her hands on the door. 他用手瘋狂地連續敲門。（她用手瘋狂連續敲門。）

typical：形容詞，指典型的、有代表性的、一向如此的、不出所料的。例句：It’s just typical of Hank to spend all that money on the equipment and then lose interest several months later.（漢克就是那種先把所有錢花在裝備上、然後過了幾個月就失去興趣的人。）

represent：動詞，指描繪、聲稱、陳述、象徵、表示、代表、提出抗議、扮演。例句：She represented the plan as practical.（她聲稱計畫切實可行。）

